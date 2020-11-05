Faouzia & John Legend Unite for 'Minefields'

The poignant and timely single was co-written by Faouzia.

Acclaimed singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Faouzia has teamed up with 11x GRAMMY Award winner John Legend for a truly powerful new single, "Minefields" - available now at all DSPs and streaming services. The poignant and timely single was co-written by Faouzia, Sam Martin (One Direction, Julia Michaels, Nick Jonas), Ali Tamposi (Beyoncé, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa), and J Kash (Britney Spears, Ke$ha, Avril Lavigne) and features the multi- GRAMMY nominated and multi-platinum artist Charlie Puth on piano. The remarkable track will be joined by an official video, coming soon.

"'Minefields' examines what we, as humans, are willing to do to reunite with a loved one - whoever it may be," Faouzia shared. "It poses the question, during times of desperation or despair, what risks are we willing to take, driven by the power of love? This is especially poignant during these trying times."

"Working with John on this record was an absolute dream come true," Faouzia said about the collaboration. "I've looked up to him since I was a child - he's truly a generational voice and an icon. I was honoured that he wanted to join me on this and truly can't imagine the song without him."

"Minefields" adds to Faouzia's impressive list of collaborations including " I Dare You ( كنتحداك ) ," with 3x GRAMMY Award-winning global superstar Kelly Clarkson, "I Fly" with chart-topping DJ duo Galantis featured on the hit soundtrack, SCOOB! THE ALBUM and " Battle " which was found on David Guetta's chart-topping smash album, 7.

Faouzia recently signed with Atlantic Records and made her major label debut earlier this year with her extraordinary EP, STRIPPED . The six-song project is highlighted by intimate versions of the fan-favorite tracks, " Tears of Gold " and " Born Without A Heart ," along with the powerful new single, " 100 Bandaids ."

The rising superstar has garnered widespread critical acclaim, appearing on ELLE's coveted ' Song Association ' series and an episode of Seventeen's " Tik Tok Reacts ," along with an acapella performance of "Tears of Gold" on Genius' Verified and acoustic performance of "Secrets" on Genius ' OPEN MIC . Faouzia, who was recently named one of People's best emerging artists, recently made her debut television appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show with a collaborative performance of Clarkson's "I Dare You." The song was part of a five-track collection of multi-language duets, put together by Clarkson herself- watch the performance HERE . Faouzia was also honored as one of 60 incredible women during the World Woman Hour for the World Woman Foundation's #ShesMyHero campaign.

With over 250 million streams worldwide, 1 million YouTube subscribers , 1.8 million Instagram followers and 2 million Tik Tok followers Faouzia has cemented herself as a surefire artist to watch. Stay tuned for more new music from this rising superstar!

"Minefields" also comes on the heels of John Legend's latest album BIGGER LOVE which includes the singles "Conversations in the Dark," "Actions," "Bigger Love," and "Wild". Pitchfork said Legend's new album "...bursts with positive energy" and Rolling Stone says the album "shows off the emerging subtlety of his musical craft and social messaging."

