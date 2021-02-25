Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Faouzia & John Legend Release Acoustic Version of 'Minefields'

The duo untied earlier this week for a gorgeous performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Feb. 25, 2021  
Faouzia & John Legend Release Acoustic Version of 'Minefields'

Rising powerhouse vocalist Faouzia and 11x GRAMMY Award winner John Legend have released a stripped back version of their critically-acclaimed single, "Minefields" - the stunning "Minefields (Live Acoustic)" is available now HERE. The duo untied earlier this week for a gorgeous performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show - watch it below.

Last week, Faouzia made her television debut with a show-stopping performance on The TODAY Show following the release of the elegant and beautiful "Minefields" official video, which has already racked up over 6.6 million views - watch it now HERE. The poignant single featuring multi-GRAMMY nominated and multi-platinum artist Charlie Puth on piano, has been streamed over 43 million times since its release and continues to climb. "Minefields" was co-written by Faouzia, Sam Martin (One Direction, Julia Michaels, Nick Jonas), Ali Tamposi (Beyoncé, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa), J Kash (Britney Spears, Ke$ha, Avril Lavigne) and multi-platinum producer Johnny Goldstein (Black Eyed Peas, Tyga, Ozuna).

"Minefields" adds to Faouzia's impressive list of collaborations including "I Dare You (كنتحداك)," with 3x GRAMMY Award-winning global superstar Kelly Clarkson, "I Fly" with chart-topping DJ duo Galantis featured on the hit soundtrack, SCOOB! THE ALBUM and "Battle" which was found on David Guetta's chart-topping smash album, 7.

With over 300 million streams worldwide, 1.3 million YouTube subscribers, 1.9 million Instagram followers and 2.4 million Tik Tok followers Faouzia has cemented herself as a surefire artist to watch.

Listen here:


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Kristin Stokes
Kristin Stokes
Adam Jacobs
Adam Jacobs
Edred Utomi
Edred Utomi

Related Articles View More Music Stories
Kaleema Releases New Single Ololiuqui Photo

Kaleema Releases New Single 'Ololiuqui'

Dom La Nena Releases New Single Quién Podrá Saberlo Photo

Dom La Nena Releases New Single 'Quién Podrá Saberlo'

Roots Of Creation Releases Second Single From 2021 Album Arabia Photo

Roots Of Creation Releases Second Single From 2021 Album 'Arabia'

CoHo NIGHTLIFE Presents Brown Calculus Photo

CoHo NIGHTLIFE Presents Brown Calculus


From This Author TV News Desk