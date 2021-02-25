Faouzia & John Legend Release Acoustic Version of 'Minefields'

Rising powerhouse vocalist Faouzia and 11x GRAMMY Award winner John Legend have released a stripped back version of their critically-acclaimed single, "Minefields" - the stunning "Minefields (Live Acoustic)" is available now HERE. The duo untied earlier this week for a gorgeous performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show - watch it below.

Last week, Faouzia made her television debut with a show-stopping performance on The TODAY Show following the release of the elegant and beautiful "Minefields" official video, which has already racked up over 6.6 million views - watch it now HERE. The poignant single featuring multi-GRAMMY nominated and multi-platinum artist Charlie Puth on piano, has been streamed over 43 million times since its release and continues to climb. "Minefields" was co-written by Faouzia, Sam Martin (One Direction, Julia Michaels, Nick Jonas), Ali Tamposi (Beyoncé, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa), J Kash (Britney Spears, Ke$ha, Avril Lavigne) and multi-platinum producer Johnny Goldstein (Black Eyed Peas, Tyga, Ozuna).

"Minefields" adds to Faouzia's impressive list of collaborations including "I Dare You (كنتحداك)," with 3x GRAMMY Award-winning global superstar Kelly Clarkson, "I Fly" with chart-topping DJ duo Galantis featured on the hit soundtrack, SCOOB! THE ALBUM and "Battle" which was found on David Guetta's chart-topping smash album, 7.

With over 300 million streams worldwide, 1.3 million YouTube subscribers, 1.9 million Instagram followers and 2.4 million Tik Tok followers Faouzia has cemented herself as a surefire artist to watch.

Listen here: