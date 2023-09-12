Fantoons Celebrates The Beach Boys With First-Ever Official Coloring Book

Fantoons, an award-winning Los Angeles-based animation studio, announces the September 12 release of The Beach Boys: Official Coloring Book, the first-ever official Beach Boys coloring book. Available at Fantoons.shop with limited edition collector’s items, and at all the best bookstores in the United States and worldwide.

Showcasing artwork driven by the band’s enduring legacy, unforgettable harmonies and good vibrations, the 72-page new-yet-classic coloring book pays homage to the vast array of sights and sounds of the band’s music, and eclectic artistry. Each page encapsulates the iconic essence of the band, while providing an original spin for old and new fans alike. 

For the first time in Fantoons’ acclaimed history of coloring books The Beach Boys: Official Coloring Book includes a special QR code linking to a custom Beach Boys Playlist. 

With over 100 million records sold worldwide, The Beach Boys are among the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful bands of all time, including 80 songs charting worldwide, 36 in the U.S. Top 40, and four topping the Billboard Hot 100. Their instantly recognizable harmonies are permanently etched in the hearts of millions, with brilliant musical arrangements that spread the love, youth and surf culture of California to fans all over the globe. 

Fantoons Animation Studios is a group of like-minded artists with a shared passion for animation, stories, and music. Co-founded by Venezuelan immigrants David Calcano and Linda Otero nearly a decade ago, the vision for the studio was simple: create content surrounding music and tell compelling stories to celebrate it.

Focusing on the artist’s personal stories whether on the road, in the studio, or their journey, Fantoons uses sequential storytelling in graphic novels or animated content. With clients that include Rush, The Beach Boys, Iron Maiden, Frank Zappa, and Johnny Ramone, among others, Fantoons has also produced animated music videos for timeless Christmas songs from Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Bing Crosby, and others. With multiple film festival awards for their animated shorts, they recently celebrated their first Webby Award as a 2021 Honoree for Video Animation. 



