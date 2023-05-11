FRIDAY Shares Uncanny New Single 'I Do It For You'

Multihyphenate creator Nicole Daddona, who performs as FRIDAY, shared her newest single + video, "I Do It For You." First premiered via Under the Radar, the track is inspired by 60's bubblegum pop, opening with a jangly piano solo before blooming into a ballad of sparkling guitars and snappy, muted vocals.

"'I Do It For You' is a love song for lunatics," Daddona says. "It's about that 'losing your head' feeling that happens when you fall for someone hard. The psychotic 60s bubblegum pop tune captures the rush of endorphins that come with initial infatuation but the lyrics are all about losing yourself in the pursuit of someone's attention.

The chorus repeats the refrain 'all that I do, I do it for you,' emphasizing an unyielding dedication to a love interest, despite the apparent one-sidedness of the relationship and the risk of losing yourself in the process in order to impress someone into thinking you're the one."

The earworm is paired with an uncanny video directed by Daddona's production company Magic Society Pictures, with a headless FRIDAY clad in a structured suit, searching a sandy beach for her missing head. The track features a softer side of FRIDAY's musical range, as compared to the previous, grunged-out single "Dear God" - showcasing Daddona's chameleon-like range.

ultihyphenate creator Nicole Daddona, who performs as FRIDAY, shared her newest single + video, "I Do It For You." First premiered via Under the Radar, the track is inspired by 60's bubblegum pop, opening with a jangly piano solo before blooming into a ballad of sparkling guitars and snappy, muted vocals.

"'I Do It For You' is a love song for lunatics," Daddona says. "It's about that 'losing your head' feeling that happens when you fall for someone hard. The psychotic 60s bubblegum pop tune captures the rush of endorphins that come with initial infatuation but the lyrics are all about losing yourself in the pursuit of someone's attention.

The chorus repeats the refrain 'all that I do, I do it for you,' emphasizing an unyielding dedication to a love interest, despite the apparent one-sidedness of the relationship and the risk of losing yourself in the process in order to impress someone into thinking you're the one."

The earworm is paired with an uncanny video directed by Daddona's production company Magic Society Pictures, with a headless FRIDAY clad in a structured suit, searching a sandy beach for her missing head. The track features a softer side of FRIDAY's musical range, as compared to the previous, grunged-out single "Dear God" - showcasing Daddona's chameleon-like range.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo Credit: Nicole Daddona