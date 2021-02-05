FLYTE Shares New Single & Video 'Under The Skin'

Today Flyte announce their highly-anticipated second album This Is Really Going To Hurt, due April 9 via Island Records. Recorded in LA with collaborators Justin Raisen (Angel Olsen, Yves Tumor), Andrew Sarlo (Big Thief, Bon Iver) and mixing engineer Ali Chant (Aldous Harding), the record is a lucid documentation of lead singer Will Taylor's formative breakup, and follows the ending of a relationship through the stages of grief and acceptance. The title is evocative of knowing the decision you are about to make will change your life forever. Today they share new single, "Under the Skin," the band's Will Taylor noting, "Under the skin is a build-up of tension. It warns of imminent chaos. An ode to a relationship that's on the brink of destruction. I hope we never have to write a song like it again, it was a very dark time."

The three secondary school friends Will Taylor, Jon Supran and Nick Hill, are renowned for their complex and rich vocal arrangements and melodies, with lyrics steeped in literary imagery; The Sunday Times calling their acclaimed debut record The Loved Ones "The Best British debut album of the year," but it was touring in California that took hold of their imagination. Inspired by their time in Laurel Canyon, the band chose to record in LA, a much-needed new environment to confront the personally challenging subject matter written back home in London, and an opportunity to work with some of their musical heroes. This Is Really Going To Hurt will be available to buy via Vinyl, CD, Cassette and on all streaming platforms. Pre-order This Is Really Going To Hurt here.﻿

Coinciding with the release of This Is Really Going To Hurt, Flyte will release a companion book. They share, "the book was our labour of love over lockdown. There are typewriter-written transcripts of phone conversations to our producer, chord charts, hand developed photographs, scans from early lyrics in old notebooks. It's fair to say that as a band and as individuals, we tend to keep things fairly inconspicuous. Hopefully, this book will be an insight into our process that people haven't seen before." The book is available for pre-order here.

2020 saw Flyte share the first singles from the album, "Easy Tiger" and "Losing You," which served as a stunning introduction. Ardent film fans, throughout lockdown the trio collaborated with Bafta winning director Mark Jenkins (Bait) on the visuals for both tracks. With lockdown their limitation, the band worked with Mark on finding archive footage which would tell the story of both tracks, and interweave romantic heartbreak into the narrative. They have also shared the LP's "I've Got A Girl." Flyte closed out the year by revealing the album's final track, the delicate "Never Get To Heaven" and the immaculate live version which was performed in the forest at Blenheim Palace. The tracks have landed on NPR's "New Music Friday" playlists and have drawn further accolades from, among others, Flood, Northern Transmissions, Atwood, Alice Magazine, Ghettoblaster and We All Want Someone to Shout For.

Garnering a reputation for extraordinary three part harmonies, performed in off-kilter spaces across the globe and amassing hundreds of thousands of views. It's no surprise that the likes of Florence Pugh, Bon Iver, Paul Mescal and Lewis Capaldi are fans of Flyte, whose stripped back arrangements are as remarkable as their headline shows. Lockdown forced the band to be creative with their live show and desiring to create intimate musical moments, they announced they'd be playing 'Doorstep shows' to unsuspecting fans and have documented their journey on Instagram.

Listen to the live performance of "Under The Skin" here:

Photo Credit: Jan Philipzen