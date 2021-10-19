FLETCHER Announces North American Tour Dates

Fast-rising and critically acclaimed singer/songwriter FLETCHER has announced a headlining tour of North America for early 2022. The long-awaited 22-date run will include much-anticipated shows in New York City and Los Angeles, as well as stops in major cities like Seattle, San Francisco, Nashville, Toronto, and Chicago.

Tickets for all tour dates go on sale this Friday, October 22, at 10 a.m. local time. In addition, Spotify/local presales will begin on Wednesday, October 20, at 10 a.m. local time. See below for the complete list of tour dates and venues.

Kicking off on February 22 in Vancouver and wrapping up on April 4 in Englewood, Colorado, FLETCHER's upcoming run will mark her first North American tour since her breakthrough in 2019. As a result, the tour will give fans the chance to experience hits singles like "Undrunk" live for the very first time, along with tracks from her much-lauded EP THE S(EX) TAPES (including "Bitter," her most recent gold-certified hit that's amassed over 175 million streams to date). The tour will precede her nearly sold-out spring tour of the Europe and UK, including two nights in London.

FLETCHER's tour announcement follows the recent release of her widely-praised new single "girls girls girls," a bold reimagining of Katy Perry's iconic "I Kissed a Girl." Released with Perry's early stamp of approval, the intimately detailed and intoxicating track cements FLETCHER's status as one of her generation's most fascinating queer icons.

Soon after premiering on October 8, "girls girls girls" drew raves from the likes of CLASH, MTV, and Billboard (who noted that "since bursting onto the scene with 'Undrunk' back in 2019, FLETCHER has been hard at work making very good, very queer pop music. Her latest, the brooding synth-pop jam 'girls girls girls,' is no exception").

Tour Dates

2/22 Vancouver, BC - Venue Nightclub

2/24 Seattle, WA Neumos

2/25 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

2/28 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore

3/2 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theatre

3/5 San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

3/7 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom

3/9 Dallas, TX Venue TBA

3/10 Houston, TX House of Blues - Houston

3/11 Austin, TX Emo's

3/13 Atlanta, GA Terminal West

3/14 Nashville, TN The Basement East

3/17 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club - Music Hall

3/18 Philadelphia, PA The Foundry at The Fillmore

3/20 Washington, DC 9:30 Club

3/22 New York, NY - Webster Hall

3/26 Montreal, QC - L'Astral

3/27 Toronto, ON The Phoenix

3/29 Detroit, MI The Shelter @ St. Andrews Hall

4/1 Chicago, IL House of Blues - Chicago

4/2 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Cafe

4/4 Englewood, CO Gothic Theatre

Watch the new music video for "girls girls girls" here: