FEARING Announce 'Destroyer' LP

Their sophomore LP Destroyer set for release on September 29th.

By: Jul. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 1 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 2 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album as Heavy MakeUp Photo 3 Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album
Video: Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADEST Photo 4 Video: Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN

FEARING Announce 'Destroyer' LP

California post-punk outfit FEARING follow their 2020 debut LP Shadow with their sophomore LP Destroyer set for release on September 29th.  Destroyer sees the core trio fostering their sound by continuing to migrate towards the sonic realms that capture the fine equilibrium allying the somber, austere, the vigorous, and vibrant. 

A striking singular vision of abyssal maritime desolation, Destroyer showcases a more energetic side of the band with a stripped down three-piece lineup and a more minimal sound. The album pushes and pulls the boundaries between dark and pop music with a much more urgent feel than their previous releases.

As the album opener "I Was So Alive" races through dynamics and melodies in a way that feels snappy in contrast to the groups more familiar shoegaze repetition, there are other tracks that reignite the subtle darkwave influence found in some of FEARING's earlier work.  The multi-faceted, brooding yet glimmery first single "I Was So Alive" premieres today.

FEARING is a dark post-punk band based in California. The group was created by James Rogers and Brian Vega, two producers who came to be friends years before while going to hardcore shows in Reno, Nevada. After spending the next decade touring in various bands, the two reconnected while living in Oakland, California over their shared interest in darkwave and electronic music. 

Having started FEARING as a 4 piece guitar band with full acoustic drums, to now touring and recording as a 3 electronic hybrid (which includes Joey Camello on guitar), the group has showcased a potential to grow and change in a way that keeps their fan's interested, and their live performances unique.

Since their debut EP A Life Of None (2017), followed by their widely celebrated Black Sand EP (2018), FEARING have been procuring a constant flow of commendable releases. 

Through vigorous touring and live endeavors (having toured alongside the likes of Gatecreeper, She Wants Revenge, Soft Kill, Choir Boy, Narrow Head, and Death Bells, along with playing notable festivals as Substance, Home Sick, and Out From The Shadows), and since the release of Shadow, FEARING have cemented themselves at the apex of today's post-punk and darkwave movements.

Destroyer was recorded by FEARING, mixed by Chris King, and mastered by Dan Lowndes of Resonance Sound.  FEARING can be seen live later this year sharing the stage with artists like Portrayal of Guilt (this August + September— dates can be found below), Cold Gawd, and beyond in support of Destroyer (pre-order the album here ahead of its September 29 release date on Profound Lore).

Fearless Tour Dates

August 23  Spokane, WA @ District Bar
August 24  Boise, ID @ Shrine Basement
August 26  Denver, CO @ D3 Arts
August 27  Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge
August 28  St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
August 30  Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
August 31  St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
September 1  Indianapolis, IN @ Healer

Photo credit: Miwah Lee.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: BLONDSHELL Performs on CBS SATURDAY MORNING Photo
Video: BLONDSHELL Performs on CBS SATURDAY MORNING

After a triumphant hometown show at a very sold out Bowery Ballroom in NYC last week, Blondshell stopped by CBS Saturday Morning to take the stage for their 'Saturday Sessions'. Watch videos of her performing 'Joiner' and 'Dangerous' from her critically acclaimed self-titled debut and the standalone single 'Cartoon Earthquake' now!

2
Neeley to Release Second Single take a number Photo
Neeley to Release Second Single 'take a number'

Empowerment comes sonically with Neeley’s soulful vocals, backed by her blunt lyricism. Groovy acoustic in the verses build to a more contemporary chorus with harmonies, synths, saxophone, vocoders, and pads. Comparisons can be made to the likes of Maggie Rogers, Finneas, and Lizzy McAlpine.

3
Video: Bestial Mouths Share New Video For Vast Murmur Photo
Video: Bestial Mouths Share New Video For 'Vast Murmur'

Bestial Mouths share a new video for the track 'Vast Murmur' taken from their forthcoming new album titled R.O.T.T. (inmyskin). This is the band’s sixth studio album following the 2020 release of Resurrectedinblack. While Bestial Mouths has seen a few line-up changes in their nearly decade long existence, Lynette Cerezo.

4
Jelly Roll Collaborates With Country Rap Artist Kendall Tucker Photo
Jelly Roll Collaborates With Country Rap Artist Kendall Tucker

The new single follows the success of his previous single “Stickup” featuring MYXED and Three Six Mafia co-founder Project Pat as they get ready for Tucker’s forthcoming project set for release later this year. For this new single Kendall has connected with the hottest Country/Rap artists Jelly Roll alongside State of Mine.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Ryan Reynolds to Revive ALF For Maximum Effort ChannelRyan Reynolds to Revive ALF For Maximum Effort Channel
Neeley to Release Second Single 'take a number'Neeley to Release Second Single 'take a number'
Video: Bestial Mouths Share New Video For 'Vast Murmur'Video: Bestial Mouths Share New Video For 'Vast Murmur'
Video: Netflix Debuts THE WITCHER Volume 2 TrailerVideo: Netflix Debuts THE WITCHER Volume 2 Trailer

Videos

Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
SIX
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
SHUCKED