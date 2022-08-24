Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ewan McVicar Reworks Groove Armada's Classic 'I See You Baby'

The new remix was released via BMG.

Aug. 24, 2022  

Glaswegian DJ and producer Ewan McVicar has delivered a stellar remix of the Groove Armada classic 'I See You Baby' out the 24th of August via BMG.

Originally released as the third single from Groove Armada's second studio album, 'Vertigo', 'I See You Baby' became an instant dancefloor classic, reaching #12 on the Billboard Dance chart and remixed by Fatboy Slim and Futureshock. Further cementing the band's global reach, the accompanying video received two nominations at the 2000 Billboard Music Awards.

Due to its enduring popularity and inclusion in the 2004 'Best Of' compilation, 'I See You Baby' once again climbed the UK singles chart (almost 5 years after its original release), peaking at #11, and becoming the band's highest UK chart position at the time.

On this atmospheric update, Ewan McVicar injects that same big-room energy his name has become synonymous with in recent years. Taking the track in a darker direction, a driving bassline and infectious melody are deployed to full force, creating a sense of urgency that fizzes, while building towards the effervescent vocals of Gram'ma Funk.

On remixing 'I See You Baby' Ewan says:

"There was no topping Fatboy Slim's remix of 'I See You Baby' so I went to Devon Analogue Studio and started turning it into a space head warper & the new remix was born"

The remix comes off the back of a momentous few years for the Ayrshire native. After a string of releases on the likes of Ninja Tune's imprint Technicolour and Shall Not Fade, Ewan dropped the critically acclaimed single 'Tell Me Something Good', which picked up 'Track of the Year' at DJ Mag's 'Best of British Awards', and was named 'Electronic Track of the Year' by BBC Radio 1. Since then he has played some of the world's most respected dance floors and hit further career milestones with releases on Scots label Optimo and Diplo's Higher Ground.

'I See You Baby (Ewan McVicar's Spacehouse Mix)' is the latest remix in a series commissioned by the band to mark their milestone 25 years in music. Logic1000 was first up, delivering an emotive update of 2001 classic 'My Friend', followed by Dance System's high octane rework of 'Superstylin', and most recently Fred Everything and Ashley Beedle teamed up for the 'Talk Talk/We're Free' EP.

Listen to the new single here:




