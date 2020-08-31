Everything Everything Announce Virtual Reality Event To Celebrate Forthcoming Album Release

Hosted in partnership with Sansar.

Everything Everything will launch their eagerly anticipated new album 'RE-ANIMATOR, with the first ever album release show held in virtual reality. Hosted in partnership with Sansar, 'Everything Everything: Virtual RE-ANIMATOR' is an innovative virtual live concert event. It sees the band expand the creativity that has been a hallmark of the album campaign in the COVID-19 era. The band have consistently blurred the boundaries between humanity and technology, with frontman Jonathan Higgs's striking homemade videos for 'In Birdsong' (WATCH) and 'Arch Enemy' (WATCH).



'Everything Everything: Virtual RE-ANIMATOR' will be held in a bespoke virtual event space created by Sansar, the world's leading social virtual reality platform. The band will perform a full live show, premiering material from the new album for the first time, alongside fan favorites from their critically acclaimed back catalogue. The show will be complemented by a range of visual elements, drawing on the video content and aesthetic of the 'RE-ANIMATOR' campaign, as well as elements inspired by their first four albums.



This virtual environment also offers fans a range of interactive real-time experiences. They can meet the band, connect with other fans, wear virtual merch and even fly. Ticket buyers will also have access to a limited run of 'Virtual RE-ANIMATOR' merch.



The event will be held on September 10th and 11th, commencing at different times both days to give as many fans as possible across the world the opportunity to join the celebration. See below for showtimes:



Show 1 : 19:00 (UTC) 10th September 2020

UK 20:00, Europe 21:00, Pacific US 12:00, East Coast US 15:00



Show 2 : 08.00 (UTC) 11th September 2020

Sydney 18:00, UK 09:00, Europe 10:00



Speaking about the innovative experience, Everything Everything reveal, "We can't play shows IRL, but we can do a couple IVR. We might as well try to have some fun with the limitations we all find ourselves under. This is the first chance we've had to play a lot of these songs. Come and join us in another dimension. See you in the Interzone."

Sheri Bryant of Sansar commented, "We are thrilled to be in partnership with a cutting edge band like "Everything Everything" who clearly sees the future of global virtual performances and the deep engagement it brings to their fans. We are releasing new fan features specifically for their performances that showcase how a virtual experience can surpass even the awesome reality of live. The creative canvas of virtual concerts is boundless, and we welcome "Everything Everything" with open arms!"

For additional information about Everything Everything: Virtual RE-ANIMATOR, please visit HERE.



The news follows the release of their most recent single, 'Violent Sun,' which premiered as Annie Mac's Hottest Record on BBC Radio 1, making it their third single in a row to receive a premiere from Annie Mac. It's the latest song to preview the band's fifth album 'RE-ANIMATOR', out September 11th.



As the closing track on the new album, 'Violent Sun' feels like a first in the Everything Everything catalogue. It's a propulsive rush of melody with a cinematic scale. Its relentless Kraut Springsteen vibe simultaneously captures the anxiety and the euphoria of desperately trying to reach the finish line before it's too late. The band wanted it to feel like the last song played on the dance floor. Do or die.



Talking about the track, Jonathan Higgs commented, "'Violent Sun' is about the feeling that something terrible is approaching fast, and you want to hold on to this moment forever. It's the last song of the night, and the last song of your life. You only have these four minutes to make it happen, so make it happen!"



That urgency also informs the accompanying video. Using a GoPro camera, each band member filmed himself frantically sprinting through their localities during lockdown. And there's no let-up in the interspersed performance footage. At first glance, nothing is out of the ordinary as the band tear into the song, each wearing red jumpsuits that contrast the white background. But a closer look reveals a subtle reference to a traumatic moment in Everything Everything's recent history. On the day lockdown was announced the band's lock-up in Manchester caught fire, destroying much of their equipment. They used some of the burnt out instruments in this video, their blackened embers chalking the backdrop.



In keeping with the rest of the videos from the 'RE-ANIMATOR' campaign, the 'Violent Sun' visual was directed by Higgs. He has demonstrated just how engaging DIY video content can be, using everything from new-found animation and spectral rendering skills to the power of a simple idea that's well executed. Watch the video HERE.



'RE-ANIMATOR' will be released on September 11th and is available to pre-order here, with 'Violent Sun', 'Planets', 'Arch Enemy' and 'In Birdsong' all available as instant downloads for fans who pre-order. Album bundles include signed albums and prints, plus exclusive merch designs.

