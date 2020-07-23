Everlast Announces Live Acoustic Youtube Livestream On July 25th From Combustion Live

Multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning artist EVERLAST has partnered with Combustion Live for an interactive live and acoustic show on July 25th, 2020 broadcast directly to fans worldwide via the Combustion Live Youtube Channel. This show will be unlike any other, a chance to see Everlast perform, like you've never seen him perform, and all from your living room.

The show will be hosted by comedian Christopher Titus and he had this to say about the upcoming show "Before I knew Everlast, he was one of the artists on constant play in my car, and in my headphones. His lyrics are always inspiring, haunting, insightful, and funny. The beats always got me nodding and the music always made me listen... over and over, again. The voice of Everlast is a one of a kind, once in a millennia growl that forces you to turn toward it, in awe. However, knowing him proved that none of the above is an "act" or a cynical attempt to sell records. I've been in a war zone with this dude, and the man is who he says he is. Everlast is a true, uncompromising artist. I can't wait for this show, and I'm proud to be a part of it". Tickets for the event are available online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/everlast-the-live-acoustic-tickets-113056284390.

Combustion Live is the premier interactive LiveStream Venue based in Los Angeles and is home to the Titus Podcast. Past guests and performers include Christopher Titus, Billy Gardell, Kathy Griffin, Josh Wolf and many more.

WHITEY FORD'S HOUSE OF PAIN is Everlast's seventh solo studio effort overall and his first studio album of all-new material since 2011's Songs of the Ungrateful Living (2013's The Life Acoustic was re-recorded solo guitar versions of previously released songs). The 15-song collection offers an eclectic stylistic sampling from throughout EVERLAST's nearly-three-decade-long journey. WHITEY FORD'S HOUSE OF PAIN depicts Everlast as a heartland working-class hero.



You can call him EVERLAST, Whitey Ford or even Erik Francis Schrody, but by any name, this singer-songwriter-rap legend's remarkable music career has seen him reinvent himself several times over. From his first solo album, "Forever Everlasting", under the auspices of Ice-T's Rhyme Syndicate when he was barely out of his teens, to the "Jump Around" success with House of Pain, the multi-platinum "Whitey Ford Sings the Blues" (and its genre-bending hit single, "What It's Like") and his Grammy-winning contribution to Carlos Santana's Supernatural album ("Put Your Lights On"), EVERLAST has defied the naysayers. Along the way, he has forged a groundbreaking merger of hip-hop, rock, folk, funk and R&B, influencing everyone from Kid Rock and Colt Ford to acolytes like Yelawolf, JellyRoll and Lil Wyte, even if he's too modest to say it himself.

Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You