Enrique Iglesias And Ricky Martin Announce First Ever Co-Headlining Arena Tour In North America

Article Pixel Mar. 4, 2020  
GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-platinum powerhouse artists Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are hitting the road together for the first time ever. The global superstars have built unstoppable solo careers with dozens of #1 songs and millions of albums between them, and are now joining forces live in concert this fall. Fans can expect to hear renowned hits from two of the biggest names in pop and Latin music on their historic North American arena tour. Latin music's newest sensation Sebastián Yatra will join the outing as special guest. The GRAMMY nominee has become one of the most powerful Latin pop artists of his generation.

Produced by Live Nation, the outing will kick off September 5th in Phoenix and make stops in Houston, Los Angeles, Toronto, New York, Miami, and more before wrapping October 30th in Atlanta. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Thursday, March 12th at LiveNation.com at 10 a.m. local time.

Citi® / AAdvantage® is the official credit card for the presale of the U.S. tour. As such, Citi / AAdvantage cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time until Wednesday March 11th at 10:00 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment® program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Both artists will continue taking care of longstanding fans with their own exclusive fan presales making sure hardcore followers have access to amazing seats as well.

A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available, including amazing seats, transportation, preferred entrance, preshow hospitality and more. Check HERE for LaneOne details.

Enrique and Ricky have created some of pop music's most memorable songs for decades and their combined list of chart-toppers is seemingly endless. Enrique gained devoted fans around the world with songs including "Hero," "Escape," "Bailando," "Tonight," and more recent hits "Subeme La Radio" and "Duele El Corazon" with a new album to be released later this year. Ricky's solo career exploded with "The Cup of Life" and "Livin' La Vida Loca," followed by "She Bangs," "Vente Pa' Ca," and his most recent "Tiburones" from his upcoming 2020 studio album. The two will perform a worldclass setlist of their top hits when the tour kicks off this September.

Special guest Sebastián Yatra made his mark on Latin pop with the album Fantasia, which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Latin pop album chart. He received a 2020 GRAMMY Nomination for "Best Latin Pop Album" along with two Latin American Music Awards and four Latin GRAMMY Awards nominations.

Tour Dates

DATE

CITY

VENUE

Saturday, September 5, 2020

Phoenix, AZ

Gila River Arena

Sunday, September 6, 2020

El Paso, TX

Don Haskins Center

Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Edinburg, TX

Bert Ogden Arena

Friday, September 11, 2020

San Antonio, TX

AT&T Center

Saturday, September 12, 2020

Houston, TX

Toyota Center

Sunday, September 13, 2020

Dallas, TX

American Airlines Center

Thursday, September 17, 2020

Los Angeles, CA

STAPLES Center

Tuesday, September 22, 2020

San Jose, CA

SAP Center

Thursday, September 24, 2020

Sacramento, CA

Golden 1 Center

Saturday, September 26, 2020

Las Vegas, NV

MGM Grand Garden Arena

Thursday, October 1, 2020

Chicago, IL

Allstate Arena

Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Boston, MA

TD Garden

Thursday, October 8, 2020

Toronto, ON

Scotiabank Arena

Saturday, October 10, 2020

Montreal, QC

Centre Bell

Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Philadelphia, PA

Wells Fargo Center

Thursday, October 15, 2020

Washington, DC

Capital One Arena

Saturday, October 17, 2020

Newark, NJ

Prudential Center

Sunday, October 18, 2020

New York, NY

Madison Square Garden

Friday, October 23, 2020

Miami, FL

AmericanAirlines Arena

Thursday, October 29, 2020

Orlando, FL

Amway Center

Friday, October 30, 2020

Atlanta, GA

State Farm Arena


