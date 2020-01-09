Emo Nite LA Announces 2020 Tour Dates Including Coachella

Emo Nite LA is wasting no time in 2020. After announcing they would be performing at this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, the LA-based party company/lifestyle brand/cultural phenomenon has announced parties in cities like New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, Austin, Minneapolis, Vancouver, Asbury Park, Baltimore, St. Louis, San Diego and more.

Emo Nite wrapped up 2019 celebrating their five-year anniversary with a nite to remember. Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Mills, Zach Sang and so many others guest DJ'd, 3OH!3, Hawthorne Heights, Travie McCoy and Five North all put on epic performances while Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker brought some incredible surprises to the stage. In addition to announcing that their hit single with Yungblud "I Think I'm Okay" had officially hit Gold right after they performed it on stage, MGK and Barker performed "What's My Age Again" along with Goody Grace.

If the end of 2019 is any indication of the future, 2020 is sure to be a year of unforgettable nites. A full list of tour dates are below with more information and tickets available at https://emonite.com/.

Upcoming Emo Nite LA Tour Dates:

January 10 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

January 18 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

January 24 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room

January 25 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

January 31 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

February 1 - Dallas, TX - Lizard Lounge

February 1 - Milwaukee, WI - The Miramar Theatre

February 1 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

February 7 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)

February 7 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

February 7 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex/Echo

February 8 - Sioux Falls, SD - Icon Lounge

February 14 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room/Reverb

February 14 - Seattle, WA - Chop Suey

February 21 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

February 22 - San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop

February 22 - St. Louis, MO - The Ready Room

February 25 - Portland, OR - Holocene

February 28 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

February 28 - San Diego, CA - The Casbah

February 29 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada Theater

March 7 - Denver, CO - Summit

March 14 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

March 27 - Honolulu, HI - The Republik

March 27 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

April 2 - Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club

April 11 - Indio, CA - Coachella

April 18 - Indio, CA - Coachella

April 24 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes

April 30 - San Marcos, TX - The Marc

Emo Nite founders, Babs Szabo, T.J. Petracca and Morgan Freed took the music they loved and let it take a different form when they invited some friends to a dive bar in Silverlake to hang and listen to their favorite bands. Over the last five years, Emo Nite has been where people meet the loves of their lives, the place bands reunite, the home for once in a lifetime performances, the place to be in Los Angeles and a name synonymous with iconic parties, merch collections and most importantly, a family.

Some of the most incredible and diverse names in the entertainment world have joined the Emo Nite family including The Used, From First to Last with Sonny Moore, Anthony Green, Good Charlotte, Andrew McMahon, Halsey, Demi Lovato, Underoath, New Found Glory, Mike Shinoda, Mark Hoppus, Lil Peep, The All-American Rejects, Post Malone, All Time Low, Travis Mills, Tyler Posey, Sleeping With Sirens, Machine Gun Kelly, 3OH!3, Captain Cuts, Vic Mensa, Kenny Vasoli, Yungblud and so many more.

In addition to the monthly parties at The Echo/Echoplex, they have successfully curated and produced two full-day festivals with Emo Nite Day and have booked coveted spots on lineups at noteworthy festivals like Life is Beautiful, Slam Dunk, EST Fest, the Vans Warped Tour, Firefly, Wicker Park Fest and BUKU in addition to their own independent touring. Outside of curating one of a kind events, the Emo Nite founders have created successful clothing collaborations with companies like OBEY, Urban Outfitters, PLEASURES, Rose in Good Faith, Chinatown Market, OWSLA, Petrified Good and artist Brendan Donnelly, while currently featuring an exclusive collection within Hot Topic stores across the US and online.

Above all else, Emo Nite LA brings together people who share the love of emo rock music from the 90's, 2000's, and today, changing the idea of what a music event can be. For more information on Emo Nite LA, head to https://emonite.com/





