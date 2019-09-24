Emily King Announces 'Change Of Scenery: The Emily King Remix EP'

New York R&B singer Emily King released her much-lauded third album Sceneryearlier this year, and today she announces Change of Scenery: Remix EP, a collection of fresh takes by critically acclaimed producers on five of Scenery's most memorable tracks. The EP features remixes by Wynne Bennett, Machinedrum, Taylor McFerrin, Wantigga, and King Britt. Today King releases the EP's opening track, the remix of "Forgiveness." Originally an emotional slow-burner, Bennett - the producer best known as a member of Twin Shadow and for her work on Janelle Monae's hit 2018 album Dirty Computer - reworked into a sleek downtempo dance track.

"Emily King is such a force to be reckoned with! As a fan of her music, I was thrilled to remix 'Forgiveness,'" says Bennett. "Her buttery vocals inspired me to create a 90's hip hop feel; emotional and grooving. I visualized the cinematic backdrop of NYC, reminiscent of the days I rode the subway to piano lessons in Harlem, listening to music on my Walkman. Capturing the essence of that magical time was a supreme dream combination with Emily's dynamic musicality."

Since its release in February, Scenery has received critical praise across the board for its sparkling R&B sound and delicate, emotive vocals. In addition to high-profile performances at Coachella and Lollapalooza, King performed her single "Can't Hold Me" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and also appeared on CBS This Morning.

King also co-wrote and contributed vocals to "If I Can't Have You," a track on Sara Bareilles' latest record Amidst the Chaos. She will cap off her incredible 2019 opening Bareilles' massive U.S. arena tour, which kicks off October 5 in Detroit and includes dates at Madison Square Garden on October 13 and the Hollywood Bowl on November 2.

Emily King - Change of Scenery: Remix EP

1. Forgiveness (Wynne Bennett Remix)

2. Can't Hold Me (Machinedrum Remix)

3. Blue Light (Taylor McFerrin Remix)

4. Go Back (Wantigga Remix)

5. Running (King Britt Anthem Remix)

Emily King on Tour with Sara Bareilles:

10/05: Fox Theatre - Detroit, MI

10/06: Grand Ole Opry House - Nashville, TN

10/08: Red Hat Amphitheater - Raleigh, NC

10/11: Agganis Arena - Boston, MA

10/12: Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CT

10/13: Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

10/15: United Center - Chicago, IL

10/16: Xcel Energy Center - St. Paul, MN

10/18: Pepsi Center - Denver, CO

10/19: Maverik Center - West Valley City, UT

10/22: WAMU Theater - Seattle, WA

10/24: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, OR

10/26: Chase Center - San Francisco, CA

10/29: Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU - San Diego, CA

10/30: Comerica Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

11/01: Mandalay Bay Events Center - Las Vegas, NV

11/02: Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA

11/11: Smart Financial Centre - Sugar Land, TX

11/12: The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Irving, TX

11/15: UPMC Events Center - Moon Township, PA

11/16: The Met Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA

11/18: The Met Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA

11/19: The Anthem - Washington, DC

11/20: The Anthem - Washington, DC

11/22: Daily's Palace - Jacksonville, FL

11/23: BB&T Center - Sunrise, FL

11/24: Amway Center - Orlando, FL

11/26: Fox Theatre - Atlanta, GA





