Emeli Sande Extends 2019 U.K. Tour Due To Demand

Due to phenomenal demand, Live Nation are thrilled to announce that extra dates have been added to multi-platinum, award-winning singer-songwriter Emeli Sandé's MBE juggernaut upcoming U.K. tour ahead of the release of her much anticipated third album 'Real Life' set for worldwide release 13 September 2019 on Virgin EMI. Emeli Sandé will open her tour at The Regent Theatre in Stoke-On-Trent on 15 November 2019 and play a show at Cambridge Corn Exchange for 26 November 2019. Tickets for these additional shows go on general sale on Friday 5 July at 9am at https://www.livenation.co.uk/.



Recorded following an intense personal journey of self-doubt and self-discovery, Real Life marks a brand-new chapter and with it a bold, confident and fearless new sound. It's an extraordinary album and emblematic of an artist emerging defiant and powerful. Feeling attuned with the disenfranchised state of the world, the vision for Real Life is to give people hope and confidence.



With all lyrics written by Emeli and working with the likes of Salaam Remi, James Poyser and Troy Miller, who produced every song, the album's 11 tracks act as warm balm for anyone looking for positivity. With over 340 million video views, 19 million singles sold including 3 number one UK singles and over 6 million albums, Emeli Sandé has dominated the music industry and captured the heart of the Nation. Her debut album Our Version of Events, released in 2012, was the biggest selling album of that year and the second biggest of 2013. The album also broke the chart record for the most consecutive weeks inside the Top 10, breaking the 50-year record previously held by The Beatles. The singer has won numerous accolades including 4 x Brit Awards (Critics Choice, Best Album and Female Solo twice, most recently in 2017 for her second album, Long Live the Angels) and in 2018 was awarded an MBE for services to Music.



U.K. Tour Dates:



15 November 2019* Stoke-On-Trent, U.K. The Regent Theatre

16 November 2019 Liverpool, U.K. Royal Liverpool Philharmonic

17 November 2019 Edinburgh, U.K. The Usher Hall

19 November 2019 Glasgow, U.K. SEC Armadillo

20 November 2019 Manchester, U.K. O2 Apollo Manchester

22 November 2019 Cardiff, U.K. St. David's Hall

23 November 2019 Bath, U.K. The Forum

25 November 2019 London, U.K. Eventim Apollo

26 November 2019* Cambridge, U.K. Cambridge Corn Exchange

29 November 2019 Ipswich, U.K. Ipswich Regent Theatre

30 November 2019 Leicester, U.K. De Montford Hall

02 December 2019 Birmingham, UK Symphony Hall

03 December 2019 Portsmouth, U.K. Portsmouth Guildhall

05 December 2019 Brighton, U.K. The Dome

06 December 2019 Southend, U.K. Cliffs Pavilion

10 December 2019 Nottingham, U.K. Theatre Royal Concert Hall

12 December 2019 Newcastle, U.K. O2 City Hall

13 December 2019 Hull, U.K. Bonus Arena



Newly added dates in bold*



Tickets for Emeli Sandé's additional shows go on general sale on Friday 5 July at 9am at https://www.livenation.co.uk/. All other dates for her 2019 U.K. tour are on sale now.





