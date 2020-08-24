Elvis Presley's Personally Owned Jewelry To Be Auctioned

Two diamond rings belonging to Elvis Presley will be auctioned by Nate D. Sanders Auctions on August 27.

A trove of personally owned treasures including two diamond rings belonging to Elvis Presley will be auctioned by Nate D. Sanders Auctions on August 27, 2020.

The first diamond ring being auctioned features an inset of an 1859 gold Indian Princess Head dollar coin and is surrounded by 10 fine diamonds, all set in the 14K gold ring, size 9.5. The Ring is accompanied by a letter of authenticity from Elvis' bodyguard Dave Hebler. Hebler handwrote, ''...Over the years, Elvis gave me literally dozens of pieces of jewelry. One of these pieces was a small gold ring inset with a gold coin. This gold coin was an 1859 dollar surrounded by a number of small diamonds...Dave Hebler.''

Additional information on the ring can be found at https://natedsanders.com/Elvis_Presley_s_Diamond_Ring_With_Inset_of_an_1859-LOT58456.aspx

Bidding begins at $12,000.

Presley gifted the second diamond ring being auctioned to his girlfriend Playboy Playmate Sheila Ryan in 1975 while performing at the Las Vegas Hilton. The 14k gold ring features with two 5 pt. diamonds and a 2.5-carat garnet.

Bidding for the ring begins at $10,000. Additional information on the ring can be found at https://natedsanders.com/Elvis_Presley_s_Diamond___Garnet_Ring____Includes_-LOT58457.aspx

Also going under the hammer are Elvis' money clip, shirts that he wore, a police badge, a monogrammed bible cover and the King's personally owned concert scarf.

Additional information on the Elvis collection can be found at https://natedsanders.com/catalog.aspx'searchby=3&searchvalue=elvis%20presley

