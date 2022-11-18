Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Elton John and Britney Spears Unveil Acoustic Cut of 'Hold Me Closer'

Elton John and Britney Spears Unveil Acoustic Cut of 'Hold Me Closer'

The acoustic track was released alongside a new music video.

Nov. 18, 2022  

Elton John and Britney Spears release the acoustic version of their chart-topping smash hit record, "Hold Me Closer." The latest rendition offers a stripped down, piano version of the song showcasing Britney's vocal abilities.

Accompanying the song release is a beautiful music video featuring Olympic Gold Medalist Nathan Chen ice skating to a routine he choreographed himself captivating emotion in every frame.

The seeds of collaboration between the duo began in 2019 when Chen first incorporated the music legends' songs into his free skate program after his choreographer saw the Oscar-winning motion-picture "Rocketman."

A lifelong fan of Elton John, Chen decided to use his Elton-John-inspired program for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, where he secured the Gold Medal for his show-stopping performance. Following his Olympic triumph, Chen and fellow ice-skating stars attended one of John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour performances in Charlotte, North Carolina where Elton surprised him with a surprise congratulatory shout-out from the stage on his well-deserved gold.

Nathan Chen said, "Elton John's music means something to anybody who's ever listened to it. 'Rocket Man' has always intrigued me - it's otherworldly, but it's just as much about our lives on Earth, love and loneliness, dreams and disappointments. In a way, 'Rocket Man' captures what my own journey has felt like - and getting to skate to it at the Olympics was one of the most special moments of my life. I couldn't believe it when I heard Elton thought of me for this video. Elton and Britney created something really beautiful with this version of 'Hold Me Closer' - and I'm so honored to be a part of it."

Debuting at #1 on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, "Hold Me Closer" finds two of the most iconic artists of all time coming together for the first time ever on record. As predicted, the song topped the charts providing Elton with his tenth Top 10 hit and Britney's first in almost ten years.

The song has also climbed to #1 in Australia and Canada, #3 in the UK, and most notably, #1 on iTunes in over 40 countries upon release, with over 88 million global streams. Produced by Andrew Watt, "Hold Me Closer" is a refreshingly contemporary twist on one of Elton John's most iconic hits, "Tiny Dancer," that also features elements of other classic songs from his legendary catalog, including "The One" and "Don't Go Breaking My Heart."

ABOUT ELTON JOHN

Elton's career achievements to date are unsurpassed in their breadth and longevity. Elton is one of the top-selling solo artists of all time. In the UK and US charts alone he has 1 diamond, 32 platinum or multi-platinum, and 21 gold albums as well as over 70 Top 40 hits. He has sold more than 300 million records worldwide.

He holds the record for the biggest-selling single of all time, "Candle in the Wind 1997", which sold over 33 million copies. Released in 2017 'Diamonds' the Ultimate Greatest Hits album, became Elton's 40th UK Top 40 album and has spent over 200 consecutive weeks in the top 75 of the UK album charts, over 110 of these in the top 20. This release celebrated 50 years of his songwriting partnership with Bernie Taupin.

August 2018 saw Elton named as the most successful male solo artist in Billboard Hot 100 chart history. At present, he has logged 70 Billboard Hot 100 entries, including nine No. 1s and 28 Top 10s. 'The Lockdown Sessions', an album of collaborations recorded during the COVID-19 Pandemic, was released in October 2021 and went straight to number 1 in the UK album Charts, becoming Elton's 8th UK number 1 album in the process.

It's lead single "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) with Dua Lipa" became a bona fide global hit, reaching number 1 in the UK and Australian singles charts. Its success meant that Elton became the first ever solo artist to score a UK Top 10 hit single in 6 consecutive decades. In America, he holds the record for longest span between Billboard top 40 hits at 50 years.

ABOUT BRITNEY SPEARS

Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning pop icon Britney Spears is one of the most successful and celebrated entertainers in pop history with nearly 150 million records worldwide. In the U.S. alone, she has sold more than 70 million albums, singles, and songs, according to Nielsen Music. Born in Mississippi and raised in Louisiana, Spears became a household name as a teenager when she released her first single "...Baby One More Time," a Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 smash and international hit that broke sales records with more than 20 million copies sold worldwide and is currently 14x Platinum in the U.S.

Her musical career boasts countless awards and accolades, including seven Billboard Music Awards and Billboard's Millennium Award, which recognizes outstanding career achievements and influence in the music industry as well as an American Music Award and the 2011 MTV Video Vanguard Award.

So far, Spears has earned a total of six No.1-debuting albums on the Billboard 200 chart and 34 top 40 hit singles on the Billboard Hot 100 - four of which went to No. 1. Spears has been nominated for seven Grammy Awards and won for Best Dance Recording in 2005.

Not only has Britney's music touched the lives of millions, but she has also used her global platform and voice to support the LGBTQ+ community, from the Dream Act to anti-transgender bills in Texas. As a longtime ally of the community, she most recently received GLAAD's 2018 Vanguard Award, which is presented to media professionals who have made a significant difference in promoting equality and acceptance of LGBTQ+ people.

After her cutting-edge pop concert Las Vegas residency, "Britney: Piece of Me," at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino ended in December 2017 Spears took her show on the road with a "Piece of Me" global tour in summer 2018. Britney has been creating fragrances for over fifteen years, and her scents are available in over 85 countries around the world.

Watch the music video here:



VIDEO: Keith Urban Releases New Music Video Photo
VIDEO: Keith Urban Releases New Music Video
Watch Keith Urban's new music video for “Street Called Main.” The video, shot in Portland, Tennessee, marks the first time that director Justin Key and Urban have worked together on a music video. Urban’s current radio single “Brown Eyes Baby” continues to climb the chart, having just entered the Top 30.
VIDEO: Asher Monroe Releases Chapter Three of XR Concert Photo
VIDEO: Asher Monroe Releases Chapter Three of XR Concert
For the project, Monroe created an XR (extended reality live concert) using the same technology used to produce visuals for Disney’s “The Mandalorian”, with the same studio team behind Billie Eilish's “Where Do We Go” XR live stream and Kid Cudi’s Amazon Prime special, “Watch A Man Named Scott”. Watch the video now!
P!NK Announces Forthcoming Album Trustfall Photo
P!NK Announces Forthcoming Album 'Trustfall'
Her first studio album since 2019’s Hurts 2B Human, TRUSTFALL marks an exciting return to music from the celebrated artist. P!NK shared the first single off the album earlier this month with the release of “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” a vibrant pop single produced by Max Martin and Shellback, who also co-wrote the song with P!NK.
Music Artist Noelle Tannen Releases New Single “I Dont Need Anyone”  Photo
Music Artist Noelle Tannen Releases New Single “I Don't Need Anyone” 
Singer, songwriter and composer Noelle Tannen's musical life started early. 'I started singing in choirs at a young age and studying cell at age six, and I took that quite seriously as a child and while growing up, states Tannen, 'I did always know, however that playing the cello wouldn't allow me to be as creative as I wanted to be, nor would it allow me explore all of my different interests.

From This Author - Michael Major


Alexandra Stréliski Signs to XXIM RecordsAlexandra Stréliski Signs to XXIM Records
November 17, 2022

A major artist in the alternative classical space, the signing of STRÉLISKI is a significant coup for XXIM Records. She is a trailblazer in the modern classical world, and her minimalist, emotionally striking music has enthralled listeners worldwide and garnered no end of critical acclaim and commercial success.
carobae Releases Debut Album 'scared to go to sleep'carobae Releases Debut Album 'scared to go to sleep'
November 17, 2022

The album was written and produced by carobae as well as songs co-written and co-produced with Brandon Shoop (sophie cates, Quinn XCII), Sean Kennedy (UPSAHL, Role Model, Nessa Barrett), Lauren Mandel (LØLØ, TALK, Maggie Lindemann, MOTHICA), Raziel (Siiickbrain, Poutyface, Slush Puppy) and Megan Redmond (Taylor Edwards, Charlotte Sands, Taela).
Alternative Artist Jane. Announces Ep & Shares First SingleAlternative Artist Jane. Announces Ep & Shares First Single
November 17, 2022

LA-based alternative singer-songwriter Jane., the musical moniker of Paraj Jain, announces his ethereal EP, Celeste, due out March 31, 2023 and available for pre-order now via Good News Only. Alongside the announcement, Jane. shares the first taste of the project, 'Sun In My Eyes,' out now with its accompanying lyric video.
Billy Porter to Return as NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE Co-HostBilly Porter to Return as NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE Co-Host
November 17, 2022

Returning for his fourth year, Emmy, Grammy, and Tony-award winner Billy Porter will be back in New Orleans as co-host to head up the Central Time Zone countdown. Billy co-hosted from New Orleans in 2019 and 2021, and Times Square in 2020. For the first time, the special has expanded to Disneyland Resort in California.
LISTEN: 'When I Grow Up' From MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie Soundtrack ReleasedLISTEN: 'When I Grow Up' From MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie Soundtrack Released
November 17, 2022

'When I Grow Up' from the Matilda the Musical movie soundtrack has been released! Get a first listen to the new track below before the complete soundtrack is released. The new track features vocals from Alisha Weir as Matilda and Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey. The track follows the soundtrack's lead single 'Revolting Children.'