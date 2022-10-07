Elton John & Britney Spears Drop Joel Corry Remix of 'Hold Me Closer'

Elton John and Britney Spears release the first official remix of their chart-topping smash-hit, "Hold Me Closer."

Working his magic on the already infectious dance anthem, renowned English DJ and Producer Joel Corry adds his quintessential touch of euphoria to the track, thus creating an irresistible, heart-thumping dancefloor anthem built for big moments, on big stages. Corry surprised fans at his final Ushuaia and Ibiza Rocks show last week with the remix debut; to no surprise, the crowd went wild for the track.

Most recently, the duo released the official "Hold Me Closer" music video. Award-winning director Tanu Muino brought the song to life as the video fittingly portrays stunning visuals of intimate dance throughout a vibrant Mexico City exploding with color.

The perfect accompaniment to the song's far-flung and dreamy lyrics, the choreography encapsulates some of the most heartfelt human emotions, with gorgeous and delicate movements that effortlessly embody human embrace, while beautifully capturing an immeasurable feeling of intimacy so missing from the world today. Watch here.

Debuting at #1 on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, "Hold Me Closer" finds two of the most iconic artists of all time come together for the first time ever on record. As predicted, the song topped the charts providing Elton with his tenth Top 10 hit and Britney's first in almost ten years.

The record has also climbed to #1 in Australia and Canada, #3 in the UK, and most notably #1 on iTunes in over 40 countries worldwide upon release. The song, produced by Andrew Watt, is a refreshing contemporary twist on one of Elton John's most iconic hits, "Tiny Dancer," which also features elements of other classic songs from his legendary catalog including, "The One," and "Don't Go Breaking My Heart."

Elton's career achievements to date are unsurpassed in their breadth and longevity. Elton is one of the top-selling solo artists of all time. In the UK and US charts alone he has 1 diamond, 32 platinum or multi-platinum, and 21 gold albums as well as over 70 Top 40 hits. He has sold more than 300 million records worldwide.

He holds the record for the biggest-selling single of all time, "Candle in the Wind 1997", which sold over 33 million copies. Released in 2017 'Diamonds' the Ultimate Greatest Hits album, became Elton's 40th UK Top 40 album and has spent over 200 consecutive weeks in the top 75 of the UK album charts, over 110 of these in the top 20.

This release celebrated 50 years of his songwriting partnership with Bernie Taupin. August 2018 saw Elton named as the most successful male solo artist in Billboard Hot 100 chart history. At present, he has logged 70 Billboard Hot 100 entries, including nine No. 1s and 28 Top 10s. 'The Lockdown Sessions', an album of collaborations recorded during the COVID-19 Pandemic, was released in October 2021 and went straight to number 1 in the UK album Charts, becoming Elton's 8th UK number 1 album in the process.

It's lead single "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) with Dua Lipa" became a bona fide global hit, reaching number 1 in the UK and Australian singles charts. Its success meant that Elton became the first ever solo artist to score a UK Top 10 hit single in 6 consecutive decades. In America, he holds the record for longest span between Billboard top 40 hits at 50 years.

Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning pop icon Britney Spears is one of the most successful and celebrated entertainers in pop history with nearly 150 million records worldwide. In the U.S. alone, she has sold more than 70 million albums, singles, and songs, according to Nielsen Music. Born in Mississippi and raised in Louisiana, Spears became a household name as a teenager when she released her first single "...Baby One More Time," a Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 smash and international hit that broke sales records with more than 20 million copies sold worldwide and is currently 14x Platinum in the U.S.

Her musical career boasts countless awards and accolades, including seven Billboard Music Awards and Billboard's Millennium Award, which recognizes outstanding career achievements and influence in the music industry as well as an American Music Award and the 2011 MTV Video Vanguard Award. So far, Spears has earned a total of six No.1-debuting albums on the Billboard 200 chart and 34 top 40 hit singles on the Billboard Hot 100 - four of which went to No. 1. Spears has been nominated for seven Grammy Awards and won for Best Dance Recording in 2005.

Not only has Britney's music touched the lives of millions, but she has also used her global platform and voice to support the LGBTQ+ community, from the Dream Act to anti-transgender bills in Texas. As a longtime ally of the community, she most recently received GLAAD's 2018 Vanguard Award, which is presented to media professionals who have made a significant difference in promoting equality and acceptance of LGBTQ+ people.

After her cutting-edge pop concert Las Vegas residency, "Britney: Piece of Me," at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino ended in December 2017, Spears took her show on the road with a "Piece of Me" global tour in summer 2018. Britney has been creating fragrances for over fifteen years, and her scents are available in over 85 countries around the world.

With 5x platinum UK records, 5x BRIT nominations and over a decade of club shows all over the world under his belt, Joel Corry is one of the most revered names in dance music. He made his breakthrough with 2019's UK Top 10 single, 'Sorry', which also broke the all-time 24-hour Shazam record in the UK with over 41,000 recorded tags, paving the way for collaborations with the likes of David Guetta, Jax Jones, Mabel, Charli XCX.

Saweetie and most recently, Becky Hill, as well as a further four Top 10 records - including 2020's anthemic UK #1 single and global smash, 'Head & Heart' ft. MNEK. In 2021, Joel also played sold-out headline tours in both the US and the UK, performed at the MTV EMAs in Hungary and held down his debut residency at Ibiza Rocks, where he returned for a second consecutive flagship slot this summer.

Joel also played his first ever residency in Las Vegas, with a slew of global festival dates - from Benicassim to Tomorrowland to Creamfields - further punctuating his busiest summer yet.

Listen to the new remix here: