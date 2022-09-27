VIDEO: Elton John and Britney Spears Release Video for 'Hold Me Closer'

Elton John and Britney Spears are thrilled to release the video for one of the biggest songs of 2022 and chart-topping smash hit "Hold Me Closer." WATCH HERE.

"Hold Me Closer" embodies the perfect model of an infectious dance anthem. Debuting at #1 on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, the video fittingly portrays stunning visuals of intimate dance from start to finish throughout a vibrant Mexico City exploding with color. The perfect accompaniment to the song's far-flung and dreamy lyrics, the choreography encapsulates some of the most heartfelt human emotions.

The gorgeous and delicate movements effortlessly embody human embrace, beautifully capturing an immeasurable feeling of intimacy so missing from the world through the turmoil and chaos of recent times. The new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, seen in the video, delivered a best-in-class listening experience to the dancers while filming. The "Hold Me Closer" video made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop and on the Paramount Times Square billboards.

Award-winning director, Tanu Muino, was brought on to bring this to life. Tanu Muino is best known for her impressive repertoire of renowned music videos such as Lil Nas X's "Montero," Harry Styles' "As It Was," Cardi B's "Up," Yungblud's "Fleabag," Lizzo's "Rumors" and more.

Tanu Muino said, "This was an emotional one for me as I grew up with Britney. After seeing "Slave For You," I decided that I wanted to become a video director. Elton John is an icon that I and the world grew up listening to," On the creative direction, Muino continued, "Going into this video, I knew there would be a lot of emotional expectations the audience and fans would have. With this responsibility, I had to do something different and unexpected. The visuals had to be different. The dance had to be forward-thinking to raise eyebrows and make Elton and Britney proud. To capture this magic, we shot around all my favorite architectural locations in Mexico City and brough ton choreographer Jacob Jonas who does the best contemporary choreography today. Getting the best dancers, crew, and access to some of the most private locations in the world was simple as everyone wanted to work with Elton John and be part of his legacy."

Also announced, three collectible, limited-edition CD single formats of "Hold Me Closer" are available for pre-order today and set for release in November. Each of the three unique discs will feature different artwork; one with the original single sleeve and the remaining two with fan-voted art as the cover.

Additionally, each CD will carry a different tracklist, all with the original "Hold Me Closer" song, with the second track varying between an extended version, a Joel Corry Remix, or a Purple Disco Machine Remix of the single on the remaining two. Pre-order HERE.

"Hold Me Closer"finds two of the most iconic artists of all time come together for the first time ever on record and as predicted, topped the charts providing Elton with his tenth Top 10 hit and Britney's first in almost ten years. The record has also climbed to #1 in Australia and Canada, #3 in the UK, and most notably #1 on iTunes in over 40 countries worldwide upon release.

The song, produced by Andrew Watt, is a refreshing contemporary twist on one of Elton John's most iconic hits, "Tiny Dancer," which also features elements of other classic songs from his legendary catalog including, "The One," and "Don't Go Breaking My Heart."

Watch the new music video here: