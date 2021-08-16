Elohim Shares New Single 'Treat You Better'

Los Angeles-based artist Elohim today unveils her new single "Treat You Better," the first track to be taken from her forthcoming EP 'Journey to the Center of Myself Vol.2' out on August 27th.

This past spring, Elohim announced to the world her four-part 'Journey to the Center of Myself' project, the first volume of which was released in July. The project came as a result of setting up a home studio during lockdown, which provided a creative period of inspiration reminiscent of her early years spent learning her craft; without rules, expectations, or schedules.

Boasting euphoric house soundscapes, a sweet and vulnerable vocal delivery and future garage-leaning undertones, "Treat You Better" serves as the perfect introduction to Volume 2 of Elohim's intricate four-part EP series.

Speaking about the new track, Elohim reveals, "I prefer the listener to find their own meaning within the lyrics and feeling of a song, but for me "Treat You Better" is a playful pact with myself to treat myself better. My brain walks out on me in the first verse because she thinks I'm not worthy of her anymore because I'm too self-destructive. This is that conversation. Me and my brain. Fantasy meets reality."

With multifarious production styles and a voice that lends itself as well to an EDM banger as it does a delicate piano ballad, the Elohimsound is hard to pin down. Last month, 'Journey to the Center of Myself Vol.1' was heralded by a variety of sounds, including the title track "Journey to the Center of Myself," a summer-ready anthem that adds to the EP's kaleidoscopic palette, bouncing from classic house to experimental and indie alternative. Other highlights include the amour-propre of " I Am The Greatest ," the Scandi-flavored pop banger " Nice ," the chiming and ethereal melodies of " Creatures " reminiscent of the likes of Purity Ring, and lead single " Strut ft. Big Freedia " - a surefire cut for the catwalk, hailed by MTV as "an instant classic," with PAPER Magazine labeling it "an undeniable scorcher." Watch the official video for "Journey to the Center of Myself" HERE

While Volume 1 is seen as the beginning of Elohim's passage to self-discovery, Volume 2, shows Elohim searching for a state of optimum happiness; stepping into a self-made dream world to find the confidence to handle any situation.

Elohim recently made her grand return to the live stage, with immaculate performances at Lollapalooza in Chicago and Hard Summer Festival in California. She is also confirmed to support Australian DJ and producer, Alison Wonderland with two performances at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO on September 14th and 15th, followed by an appearance at Firefly Festival in Dover, DE on Saturday, September 25th. For a full list of tour dates and ticket information, please visit elohimxelohim.com

With over 1.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify and more than 300M+ combined global streams, an ever growing international fan-base and a soon to be released collection of EP's, Elohim's music explores the beauty of human connection. Her musical styles span the gamut from inventive electronic and indie alternative to unabashed pop with her stunning one-woman live shows set against a backdrop of breathtaking visuals that create an extrasensory experience.

She describes the beginning of Elohim as "fight or flight"; either her anxiety would get the better of her, or she would use writing as therapy and bravely introduce herself to the world. In 2015 " She Talks Too Much " dropped, a debut single which positioned Elohim as an edgy pop newcomer with an ear for a catchy riff. Later single " Xanax " struck an instant chord with people battling their own anxieties, as the track was the first of many honest explorations of her mental health.

Elohim released her first body of work in 2016, which was followed by a number of collaborations with the likes of Louis The Child, Skrillex, and Marshmello. Her self-titled album followed in 2018, which included hit singles "Sleepy Eyes," "Half Love" and "Hallucinating." Her next release, 2019's 'Braindead' EP included some of her most personal material to date, dealing with the struggles of mental illness. Sales from the project were donated to initiatives in commemoration of Mental Health Awareness Month. Elohim continues her activism in this space through her involvement with The JED Foundation, a nonprofit that protects emotional health and prevents suicide for the nation's teens and young adults. Since then, Elohim has collaborated with electronic music titans like GRiZ, The Glitch Mob, and most recently with Flux Pavilion and Ookay.

