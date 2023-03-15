Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Elly Kace Shares 'Did the love fit?' Off 'Object Permanence' Album

The track was released alongside a new music video.

Mar. 15, 2023  

Elly Kace recently shared details of her forthcoming album Object Permanence - out March 31, 2023 on Bright Shiny Things - alongside its beautiful lead single, "Disappear," premiered via Under the Radar, and "Built to Die," an ode to overcoming grief and learning to live again, premiered via Girl Underground Music.

Today, she is thrilled to share the music video for album standout, "Did the love fit?" Speaking on the song's place on the album, Kace said that it "...is the most wounding and painful for me to hear and sing, but it has such a special place in my heart."

Kace, reflecting on one of the song's muses and inspirations, her late, great aunt Betty - although "great aunt" doesn't begin to encompass the relationship the two shared - said, "I immediately began writing about how hard it was for me to put on Betty's sweater. It had been sitting on a chair in my home studio for six months and it hurt to even touch it...The harp line in the music is me imagining the threads of Betty's sweater somehow reaching across space and time towards her when I put it on."

She continues, "This song was so delicate to me, that I knew I needed to bring Alex Weston in to help me build the track out effectively. His treatment of the final build perfectly expressed the desperation in my heart in the face of the reality that Betty may not have ever understood how much I loved her. I just can't know."

Leading up to Object Permanence's release day, Kace and her band will be performing at Asbury Hotel in Asbury Park, NJ on March 24th, at Golden Dagger in Chicago, IL on March 26th, and will be celebrating at an album release show at The Cutting Room in New York City, NY on April 22nd.

Watch the new music video here:




