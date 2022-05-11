Elements Music & Arts Festival Announces Phase 2 Lineup

72-hours of camping, dancing, and countless other unique exploits at a field of festival dreams await all who attend Elements Music & Arts Festival. Today, Elements has announced the next phase of talent that includes Grammy award winning indie/electronic artist Tycho, "alien bass music" heavyweight Shlump, Desert Hearts' Porky B2B Marbs, tech house maestro Chapter & Verse, and more. They will join over 50+ artists at their solar powered site in a stunning new location in the magical fields and forests of Long Pond, Pennsylvania, August 19-22.

Elements Music & Arts Festival is so much more than just music. It's a utterly life-changing ride, electrifying all six senses of thousands of attendees who loyally flock to the psychedelic, unifying festival. To coincide with the four Elements, there will be dedicated stages and enhanced experiences designed daily to best represent Fire, Earth, Water, and Air. We break it down for you below:

Fire:

Driven by exploration and excitement, Fire ignites the party and keeps it blazing ALL NIGHT LONG. Zeds Dead and Dr. Fresch are synonymous with the fire element, delivering high energy tunes and dirty bass drops. Prolific tech house artists Fisher, J.Worra and the masked avenger, Claptone all are masters at crafting funky rhythms with beats that make you hoot. Adding even more depth to this stage are The Knocks, Duke Dumont, and a prestigious Redux set from Kaskade.

Elements is going above and beyond at engineering top-tier stage productions with pyro cannons and mesmerizing LED visuals. Creativity has no limit, as exquisite fashion shows, exotic dancers and fire breathing performers will all co-exist with the fire-sparkled grounds.

Earth:

The Earth element embraces the symbiotic relationship between the festival & nature, exploring the bond between a world created for us, and one created by us. The sounds of bass music heavyweights like Rezz and Big Gigantic, jam bands like STS9, and experimental artists will reverberate from the Earth stage.

Sustainability is a key pillar for Elements, dedicated to their 'leave no trace' policy. The venue is powered by the renewable energy provided by the 3MW Solar Project.

Elements will also showcase magnificent sculptures and installations that demonstrate eco-consciousness while also incorporating environmentally friendly food and beverage practices throughout the three days. For those familiar with Elements, the Trash Pickup Parade will be returning, a seamlessly integrated rave and cleanup experience on the final day of the festival.

The Cleanest Art Car on the planet, Scrubby Bubbly, will be making its debut this year! This moving clean-machine will be cruising around the campground and stages day and night, playing good tunes. Hop on for a ride and see where the bubbles take you!

Elements is the premiere destination electronic festival in the northeast to offer car camping while doubling as a sort of weekend summer camp. Guests get to enjoy the independent and playful spirit of Elements with a variety of fun games, arts and crafts and other campsite activities to enjoy with old and new friends alike. For more information on car camping options, visit here.

Water:

Embrace the pure qualities of Water and the waves of your imagination while surrounding yourself with playfulness, colors, and costumes. The Water stage provides the perfect playlist to an afternoon dance party. Get down to eclectic disco, reggae and house beats lead by Claude Vonstroke, Shermanology, and MIANE.

This year's new location allows accessibility to numerous water stations and 1,000 flushing toilets. Relax in the sun, roll like the tide in the roller skating rink and fluidly sway to the musical backdrop of the forest.

Ever wanted to rave in a life size washer machine? This year, you can check that off your bucket list, because Elements is debuting the Foam Sweet Foam dance party experience.

Air:

Enter a state of interstellar consciousness through the dreamiest element of Elements. Breathe nature's life-force into your creations, or as your mind weightlessly flows in a yoga or meditation class. Assemble a crew ready to whirl like the wind on the dance floor to the sounds of Seth Troxler, Nicole Moudaber, and heighten your creative spirit in the festival's interactive art atmosphere.

This year the festival will be introducing, for the very first time, foraged art. Using native branches that are collected from the festival site, Elements will be creating a unique organic sculpture under which attendees can chill, medidate, or leave offerings.

Attendees can take to the tree's at the Air stage with this floating lounge, a place where they can relax with friends and listen to the soothing sounds of deep house in the distance. The Healing Garden provides a participatory space dedicated to exploratory wellness practices. Programming includes movement and meditative workshops, thoughtfully curated to inspire their community in leaving a positive and sustainable impact on the world.

Elements Festival might leave those who come with a new outlook on life and new friends for life. Whatever you wish to call this phenomenon, Elements Festival is so much more than just a party.

ickets are available HERE

Win 2 VIP 3-Day Glamping Festival Passes to Elements Music & Arts Festival 2022 + way more!

Details are https://app.hive.co/l/3q72cv

The winner will receive the following:

- 2 VIP 3-Day Festival Passes to Elements Music & Arts Festival 2022



- Exclusive entrance lanes with expedited entry into the festival grounds



- Access to VIP lounge with premier liquor bar, and more premium experiences



- 1 Pre-set Glamping Tent with 2 Beds



- 2-Person Bedding Package



- Access to showers, flushing bathrooms, & electrical outlets



- 1 Premium Accommodations Parking Pass

Follow Elements Festival:

WEBSITE

FACEBOOK

INSTAGRAM

TWITTER