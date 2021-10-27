Electric Palace Share New Single 'Little Things'

New York & Los Angeles-based duo Electric Palace share their uplifting and powerful new track "Little Things." On "Little Things," singer and guitarist TJ Rosenthal and drummer Joe Zdaa partnered with producer Aaron Bastinelli (The Hold Steady, Matt and Kim, The Roots) and Sune Wagner of The Raveonettes.

"Little Things" opens up with a relaxing lounge beat punctuated by an infectious trumpet motif. All at once, the song drops into a captivating synth and bass-heavy verse where Rosenthal reminds the listener - "Don't sweat the little things." From there, drummer Joe Zdaa drives the song into a double-time, larger-than-life crescendo. "Not sweating the little things is cheap advice that ironically feels more urgent to me these days," says singer & guitarist TJ Rosenthal. Drummer Joe Zdaa adds: "Horns are a big part of the history and street sounds of New York City and we love how it pushes the song."

To celebrate the release of "Little Things," Electric Palace will be playing a short run of dates with the chart-topping blues/punk act Highly Suspect beginning tonight in Tulsa, OK at Cain's Ballroom and ending on October 30th in Columbia, MO at The Blue Note.

Tour Dates

10/27/21 - Tulsa, OK @ Cains Ballroom

10/29/21 - Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion

10/30/21 - Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note

"Little Things" follows the band's previous single "Better Days," and is the second track to be released by the duo in 2021.

Listen to the new single here: