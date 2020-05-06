El Dusty + Happy Colors Drop New Single 'Bruk Wine' Ft Andre Da Tippa, And Soulfyah



Producer, DJ, and nu-cumbia pioneer El Dusty is back with Happy Colors making magic once again with a new fire tune "BRUK WINE" featuring the homies Happy Colors, Andre da Tippa and Soulfiya. This one has some serious reggae vibes, a screwed down, Moombahton drum break, and Dusty's OG Cumbia vibes! RUNNIT!!

Listen below!



In celebration of the new release, El Dusty will be live-streaming some tunes, giving away free merch and chatting with the Homies, hanging out live n direct from his newly renovated studio in Downtown, Corpus Christi. All taking place Friday, May 1 at Noon central, RSVP here: https://facebook.com/events/s/el-dusty-drops-bruk-wine-onlin/652555478865483/?ti=icl



The Latin Grammy nominated composer, arranger and ringmaster, Dusty is considered by some to be the inventor of Cumbia Electronica. He has been feeding cumbia into his sound processor and synthesizer before the turn of the millennium as he translates the Southern Texas border experience into new anthems where the MPC2000 sampler and chopped clips of Latin and reggae music history collide.





