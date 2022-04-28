El Dusty Announces Texas Tour Dates

El Dusty is excited to announce his Texas tour in support of the iconic Halluci Nation! Kicking off in San Antonio on May 25th, El Dusty's live performance promises to be a must see event. Accompanied by percussionist Camilo Quinone and Angel Ita on drums, the producer and DJ brings his live energy music to life on the stage.

The touring news comes on the Billboard Chart debut of his most recent production collaboration, "Nataaoik" by Natanael Cano featuring Steve Aoki. The new song appears on the album NataKing which tops the Billobard Top Latin Album Chart at #12 and Latin Rhythm Album Chart at #10.

A prolific musician, producer, and DJ, El Dusty continues to pump out bangers this Spring, leading with his newest EP, Sombrero Galaxy! With Sombrero Galaxy, El Dusty weaves samples on top of interludes to reveal a sci-fi story that resonates like an MF Doom, Deltron 3030, or a DJ Shadow production.

With the release, El Dusty has created his sonic opus from over 200 samples laced with deep sci-fi cuts, hip hop production style, and Dusty's signature, hard hitting drums in collaboration with hip hop head and co-producer William Casio (of The Soul Monsters production team). Working with, and shining light on, the emerging hip hop scene straight from the South Coast of Texas featured artists including: Lvrboy Meta, Quintan Arispe, Chris56, Ambrose Brown, Vino La Mano, Magus, Faboyshaun, and Mexstep.

El Dusty comments, "We wanted to create a concept hip hop album and I wanted to do it our style, so it naturally became a chicano based, sci fi themed, sample based hip hop album... It still has a cumbia flavor if u listen close enuff!"

The new EP saw the epic release of the music video for "Un Estrella de Deseo." Taking from the influences of the EP, the new video features video clips of Latin Sci-fi watch the out of this world music video below.

Sombrero Galaxy is a full 6 tracks of sci-fi hip hop beats and will be accompanied by a sci-fi cholo themed comic book. The record kicks off with the thematic anthem "Dark Skies." The spacy and moody song carries the comic book forward as the protagonist, The Space Cholo cruises thru space in his lowrider ship decked out chicano style with hydraulics and all.

It follows the comic page per page as the song switches beats and styles. Like Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon & The Wizard of Oz, Sombrero Galaxy comic book brings the tangible to the intangible in "Dark Skies" becoming an immersive experience.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

5- May - Mala Vida for Cinco de Mayo - Austin, TX

25-May - Vibes Underground - w/Halluci Nation - San Antonio, TX

26-May - White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs, Dusty Solo) - w/Halluci Nation - Houston, TX

27-May - Dallas, TX

28-May - The Parish - w/Halluci Nation - Austin, TX