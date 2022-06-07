Edie Carey Releases New Album 'The Veil'

Folk/Americana singer-songwriter Edie Carey has released her eleventh album The Veil. Produced by Scott Wiley, the album features Grammy-nominated friend and frequent collaborator Rose Cousins and Mai Bloomfield (Jason Mraz, Sara Bareilles).

The album was preceded by three singles, "The Chain," "The Old Me" and Rise" all capturing "the dual themes of motherhood and inner strength" (-Rockmommy) and the video for "The Veil", "...a beautifully-shot piece of art in itself, complete with soft-focus footage of life on the ranch that plays out as Carey sings about the passage of time."(- Americana UK)

Edie Carey will celebrate The Veil on tour throughout the summer and fall.

For the last 22 years, Carey has been working as a full-time performing songwriter, touring rigorously to promote her award-winning records, which now include Come Close, her 2002 live CD, When I Was Made (2004), Another Kind of Fire (2006), itsgonnabegreat (a 2008 collaboration with Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Rose Cousins), 2010′s Bring The Sea, 2014's award-winning 'Til The Morning: Lullabies and Songs of Comfort (a duo album with Sarah Sample), and most recently, paper rings: 8 love stories, her 2016 collection of love songs commissioned by her fans. Looking back, Carey has to wonder if she's accidentally ended up exactly where she was supposed to be.

Listen to the new album here:

Watch "The Veil" music video here:

TOUR DATES

JUL 8 / PORTLAND, OR @ Haymaker

JUL 9 / BEND, OR @ Juniper View House Concerts

JULY 10 / SEATTLE, WA @ Firefly Concerts at Kenyon Hall

AUG 12-13 / DEERWOOD, MN @ Storyhill Fest

SEPT 22 / MEDIA, PA @ Media Arts Council

SEPT 23 / NEW YORK, NY @ Rockwood Music Hall

SEPT 24 / CAMBRIDGE, MA @ Club Passim

OCT 14 / FLUSHING, MI @ Farmhouse Folk

OCT 15 / INDIANAPOLIS, IN @ Indy Folk Series

OCT 16 / WEBSTER GROVES, MO @ The Novel Neighbor

OCT 18 / EVANSTON, IL @ S.P.A.C.E.