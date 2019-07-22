Ed Sheeran's NO.6 COLLABORATIONS PROJECT Debuts at Number One on Billboard

Global superstar Ed Sheeran has debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 with his much-anticipated album, "No.6 Collaborations Project." This marks Sheeran's third consecutive album to debut at the top of the chart, following 2014's "x" and 2017's "÷." A worldwide phenomenon, the 15-track album - featuring 22 collaborators including Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Chance the Rapper, Khalid, Meek Mill, Travis Scott - has amassed over 1.4 billion global streams to date.

This week, lead single "I Don't Care" with Justin Bieber also climbs to #1 on both the Pop and Hot AC charts, with follow-up singles, "Cross Me" feat. Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock and "Beautiful People" feat. Khalid ascending the charts at multiple formats. Four of the album's tracks - all three singles as well as "BLOW" with Chris Stapleton and Bruno Mars - are currently on Billboard's Hot 100.

Ed Sheeran, who was awarded an MBE in his native United Kingdom for his services to music and charity at the end of 2017 and crowned IFPI's best-selling recording artist in the same year, is the proud recipient of 4 x Grammys, 4 x Ivor Novello's, 6 x BRIT Awards (including two consecutive wins for 'Global Success' in 2018 and 2019), 7 x Billboard Awards and more. He's currently in the midst of a worldwide stadium tour - on track to become the highest grossing of all time - that wraps up next month.

NO. 6 COLLABORATIONS PROJECT Tracklisting:

1. Beautiful People feat. Khalid

2. South of the Border feat. Camila Cabello & Cardi B

3. Cross Me feat. Chance the Rapper & PnB Rock

4. Take Me Back to London feat. Stormzy

5. Best Part of Me feat. YEBBA7

6. I Don't Care with Justin Bieber

7. Antisocial with Travis Scott

8. Remember the Name feat. Eminem & 50 Cent

9. Feels feat. Young Thug & J Hus

10. Put It All on Me feat. Ella Mai

11. Nothing on You feat. Paulo Londra & Dave

12. I Don't Want Your Money feat. H.E.R

13. 1000 Nights feat. Meek Mill & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

14. Way to Break My Heart feat. Skrillex

15. BLOW with Chris Stapleton & Bruno Mars





