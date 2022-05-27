Ed Sheeran Shares '= (Tour Edition)' Deluxe Album

Global superstar Ed Sheeran has released "=" (Tour Edition), an extended version of his chart-topping album, featuring nine additional tracks, four of which were previously unavailable.

Joining the original 14-track version of "=," which entered the Billboard 200 at #1 upon its release in October last year, are a pair of brand new songs ("I Will Remember You" and "Welcome To The World") alongside two previously unreleased, fan favorites ("One Life" and "Penguins"), both featured in the 2019 film "Yesterday" (where Sheeran also had a starring role).

In addition to 2019's standalone single "Afterglow," "=" (Tour Edition) also includes previously released collaborations such as "The Joker And The Queen (feat. Taylor Swift)," "Bad Habits (feat. Bring Me The Horizon)" performed live at the 2022 BRIT Awards, "Peru" with international phenom Fireboy DML, and his latest single "2Step (feat. Lil Baby)."

Speaking about the extended version of the album, Ed Sheeran says - "Released the Tour Edition of "=" today. 9 extra tracks, including 2 brand new ones and 2 you might have heard in a film called Yesterday. I hope you love these songs as much as I do x "

Ed Sheeran recently performed "2Step" for the first time on national television for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, live from the Belfast stop of his "+ - = ÷ x" stadium tour (pronounced "The Mathematics Tour). "2Step" has amassed over 146 million global streams to date, while the official music video featuring Lil Baby has logged over 22 million views and counting since its release last month.

Currently, "2Step (feat. Lil Baby)" is climbing the charts in the US, while Sheeran is in the midst of the UK leg of his tour which includes a staggering, five-night stand at London's Wembley Stadium later this summer.

Ed Sheeran is an era-defining artist. From record-breaking sales across his recorded music and live performances, and a plethora of award wins to his name, the British singer-songwriter is the boundless talent behind some of the biggest songs in history. The 4x GRAMMY award winner has consistently resonated with fans across the world with his peerless songcraft and exceptional music palate.

With four multiplatinum, critically acclaimed albums under his belt - '+' (2011), 'x' (2014), '÷' (2017) and 'No.6 Collaborations Project' (2019) - Sheeran has amassed more than 60 billion streams and sold over 50 million albums, globally to date; he is also one of only six artists to have three songs - "Thinking Out Loud," "Perfect," and "Shape Of You" - earn RIAA Diamond-certification, for sales equivalents exceeding 10 million in the US alone.

An unparalleled live performer, Sheeran's most recent, two-year ÷ world tour made history becoming the most-attended and highest-grossing tour of all time. This fall, Sheeran released '=', the fourth installment of his symbol album series, highlighted by the hit singles "Shivers" and "Bad Habits," which recently received a GRAMMY nomination for "Song of the Year."

Debuting at #1 on the Billboard 200, '=' is Sheeran's fourth consecutive full length release to top the chart after its first week. A global phenomenon, '=' has also gone to #1 in 19 countries around the world.

