Easy Life Reveal Official Music Video For 'Daydreams'

British break-out band and ones-to-watch, Easy Life have revealed the official music video for their brand-new single 'Daydreams.' Watch below.

'Daydreams' is the first taste from the band's hugely-anticipated debut album to be released on Interscope Records in North American in 2021, and follows their widely acclaimed mixtape 'Junk Food' (which went Top 10 in the UK), and crowning as 'Best New British Act' at this year's NME Awards. This year, their track 'Nightmares' was also featured in a pivotal scene in Michaela Coel's hit BBC/HBO drama, 'I May Destroy You.'

The dizzying video for 'Daydreams' is described by director Max Siedentopf as a "homage to careless nostalgic summer days and the classic battle between daydreaming and the actual mundane reality." He elaborates: "Throughout the video we follow Murray as he dreams up beautiful and idyllic scenes in sunflowers fields together with his dream girl which in the next moment are turned into an anticlimactic opposite; the mundane reality where Murray is alone has nothing better to do than to sit around and day-drink. The entire video was shot with an experimental camera which is meant to help create a dissociating feeling similar to a daydream or while day drinking."

In a year where there is plenty of daydreaming to do, Easy Life remain an affectingly glass-half-full collective. Whether protesting in their local Leicester neighborhood, Zooming with fans, connecting with students locked-down in university or letting band member Sam loose on a series of saxophone covers (ranging from the 'Mario Kart' theme to 'Game of Thrones'), it's a philosophy of positivity that has been there ever since Easy Life started out in 2017.

The band was formed off the back of Murray's upbringing on his parents' farm, with a colorful backstory. Three hugely-accomplished mixtapes later, and Easy Life have earned their stripes as universally appealing but unusually intimate songwriters: that rare group who are comfortable baring their souls as they are tackling the environment ( 'Earth '), politics (the Trump-skewering 'Nice Guys' , the cautionary ' Dead Celebrities ') or the fragility of male mental health (' Nightmares '').

A group formed - right down to the name itself - as an antidote to the hardships of the present day, Easy Life increasingly look like the UK's essential breakout act. The band's hard graft and boundless creativity has seen them develop an impassioned worldwide following, now keenly awaiting their debut album. Whatever life has to throw at you, to witness the rise of Easy Life is to be reminded of the importance of 'Daydreams', and to Daydream Big.

More details on their forthcoming debut album to come.

