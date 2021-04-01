Easy Life Reveal Music Video for 'A Message To Myself'

Following the news of their much-anticipated debut album, life's a beach - coming out June 4 via Interscope Records, easy lifereturn today with the Andy Baker (known for his work on 'Rick & Morty', Adult Swim, and with artists such as Anderson .Paak)-directed official music video for the album's powerful opening track, "a message to myself."

"Murray shared 'a message to myself' whilst we were taking a break from other work," Andy Baker reveals, introducing the collaboration. "I already had a rough film idea which likened the feeling of burnout to experiencing the world with my head in a fishbowl, and it instantly felt like the two could work together as a music video. The track takes you on such an amazing emotional rollercoaster, I wanted the animation to match this and the positive feeling it leaves you with. We also wanted the film to talk about mental health in more open and realistic ways, as it was something I had been struggling with doing at the time. I hope this film can help, even in a tiny way, to remove some of the public stigma surrounding discussing mental health and to echo the sentiment of the song by sending a positive message of support to anyone who needs it right now."

Watch the official music video for "a message to myself" HERE

"a message to myself" is easy life's most candid and cathartic moment to date. A symphonic essay on depression - and a rallying call for self-love - the band worked on the track alongside world-class producer BEKON, whose credits include Kendrick Lamar's 'DAMN'and BJ The Chicago Kid's 'In My Mind.' One of modern pop's more unsuspecting stars, "a message to myself", says Easy Life front-man Murray, "is a reminder to keep doing you. It's a celebration of individualism at all costs. Be yourself, nobody can do you better."

In addition to the new track, the album also includes standout singles 'nightmares', 'daydreams', and more future-classics from the British five-piece, who won 'Best New British Act' at the 2020 NME Awards.

Pre-order easy life's debut album, 'life's a beach' HERE

2021 marks easy life's graduation as the world's definitive and most exciting band around. Over the last few years, the group have paved their own way via a catalogue bursting with introspective, escapist, outsider-anthems. Their effortlessly accomplished mixtapes - 'creature habits', 'spaceships', and 'junk food' (which featured their only duet to date, Arlo Parks) - have led the rascal band of brothers to debut their album, 'life's a beach': a title that makes total sense, argues Murray, when you're "from slap bang in the middle of the country, geographically as far from the nearest seaside as possible." The beach of 'life's a beach' is not, then, a Caribbean hideaway. Observational, universal and deeply personal, this rounded study of forgotten small-towns is the record easy life have spent their young lives working towards. The fact they're set to release their debut album as the world enjoys - hopefully - a safe return to the beach seems oddly fitting amidst their unpredictable rise to date.

A band formed right down to the name itself as an escape, songs like "a message to myself" cement easy life's place in the world - as musicians, as young men, and as beacons of positivity. Or as Murray sums up their upcoming debut album - "it's a record that wishes it was anywhere else but here, yet at the same time fixates on a dreary middle England existence." There may be more rain on the way in their native Britain, but 'life's a beach' is easy life's absolute moment in the sun.

"a message to myself" is out now . Watch the music video here: