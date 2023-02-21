Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ENNY Drops 'No More Naija Men'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

South London rapper/singer ENNY today releases brand new single "No More Naija Men."

Produced by Emil, the vibrant soulful track follows her recent single "Champagne Problems," which is currently B-List at BBC Radio1, A-List at 1Xtra and which spawned a very special remix featuring Unknown T. Stream/purchase "No More Naija Men" via Jorja Smith's independent FAMM label and watch the OWs Dominique-direct video below.

Speaking on the track, ENNY says, "I had writer's block at the end of 2021. Then I had my ﬁrst session with Emil, he'd been playing through some sick beats. Then, I hear these beautiful bongo drums alongside 4 simple chords. I was sold.

The head bopping & writing began. This song is a processing of things observed and felt. Conversations on interracial & intercultural love. And the ultImate conclusion that Nigerian men are mad. I want to keep alive the art of rapping and bring listeners into an unfamiliar yet familiar sound."

A compelling and astute storyteller, ENNY's arrival as a true artistic force kicked oﬀ at the tail end of 2020 with the release of her breakout single, the anthemic "Peng Black Girls."

Within the space of 18 months, she went on to be tipped by the likes of BBC Sound Of 2022, BBC 1XTRA Hot for 2022, MTV PUSH for 2022, VEVO DSCVR Artists To Watch 2022, DAZED 100, and NME 100 amongst others, dropped epic performances on LATER With Jools Holland, the GRM Awards, MOBO Awards, Tonight With Target & Colors (her Colors session received over 19M views alone) and covered a broad variety of publications that included POP, CRACK, The Guardian Guide, Mixmag, DORK and Wonderland.

Additionally, she has collaborated with brands such as Levi's, Adidas, Alhuwalia and Mulberry, performed at Glastonbury, Wireless, Longitude, Park Life, Board Masters, All Points East, Primavera and We Out Here festivals, and racked up over 63M streams across her catalogue.

Throughout it all, she's combined her integrity and passion to emerge as one of the most important British voices to emerge in recent memory. Keep posted for more much more ENNY news soon.



