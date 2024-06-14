Dylan Sinclair Returns with Fresh Alt-R&B Track 'LEMON TREES'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



R&B singer-songwriter Dylan Sinclair is making waves again with his latest single, "LEMON TREES," marking the Toronto native’s first release of 2024 available to stream now on all digital platforms via Five Stone Records/The Orchard. Reminiscent of early 2000s R&B, the song is inspired by Sinclair’s past year on the road.

Dylan Sinclair shares, "I spent the past year on the road playing shows, meeting great supporters, and soaking in new experiences. All of this has been channeled into new music with my guys and I am excited to start the summer off with LEMON TREES.’ This is one you want to play with the windows down and feel that same energy."

Having already earned spots on Spotify and Apple Music's respective R&B Artists to Watch lists, Sinclair’s musical journey takes an exciting new turn with "LEMON TREES.” The distinct sonic shift represents a fresh perspective, sound, and tempo not previously heard from the 2023 JUNO Award winner. Self-written and co-produced by Jordon Manswell (Daniel Caesar, Mariah Carey, 21 Savage), Zachary Simmonds (Daniel Caesar), and Bryan Allen (Gucci Mane, Baby Tate), the track offers a glimpse into the evolving musical world Sinclair has crafted since his breakthrough EP No Longer in the Suburbs.

At only 22 years old, the singer-songwriter Dylan Sinclair is rapidly becoming a dominant figure in the genre. Hailed as an "R&B king in the making" by Complex and recognized as a “leading voice reshaping Toronto's R&B sound” by CBC Radio, Sinclair's trajectory is undeniable. The Filipino-Guyanese artist’s latest EP, No Longer in the Suburbs, solidified his rise while staying true to his grounded and authentic essence. Noteworthy singles from the coming-of-age record included “Lifetime” and "Open," the latter of which received a rousing remix with DESTIN CONRAD and JVCK JAMES alongside an official video featuring three of R&B's most promising young stars – WATCH HERE.

Over the past two years, Dylan has celebrated multiple sold out headline shows – including three consecutive sold out hometown shows at Toronto’s TD Music Hall – and his first in the US at Baby's All Right (Brooklyn, NY), The Echo (Los Angeles, CA), and Vinyl (Atlanta, GA). Additional recent major live performances have also included the 2023 JUNO Awards and at Montréal International Jazz Festival and Toronto’s Manifesto Festival (Budweiser Stage).

Dylan’s artistic evolution, which began at the young age of 15, showcases his profound songwriting and innate musicality. His debut EP, Red Like Crimson, caught the attention of Jordon Manswell – the GRAMMY and JUNO Award-nominated Toronto producer whose discography includes hits for Daniel Caesar, Mariah Carey, dvsn, Tory Lanez, LOONY, and many others. Their 2020 collaboration on "Proverb" led to Sinclair’s first JUNO Award nomination for “Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of The Year” and has since amassed 25 million streams worldwide to date.

Sinclair’s take on R&B has earned praise from The GRAMMYs, The Toronto Star, Complex, Billboard, BET, Vibe, UPROXX, Teen VOGUE, ESSENCE, and more. The 2022 ASCAP “On The Come Up” songwriter has collaborated with renowned producers such as Jordon Manswell, Boi-1da (Drake, Rihanna, Eminem, Cardi B), Rowan (Bryson Tiller, GIVĒON, Russ), and Marcus Semaj (GIVĒON, Snoh Aalegra, dvsn) and he’s collaborated with fellow rising R&B stars such as Savannah Ré, Joyce Wrice, Emanuel, DESTIN CONRAD, and JVCK JAMES.

Dylan Sinclair's latest release "LEMON TREES" is more than just a song – it signifies his dynamic evolution and dedication to pushing the boundaries of R&B. As he forges ahead, his exceptional artistry ensures that his journey will continue to captivate audiences and reshape the genre.

Comments

