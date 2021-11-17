Dylan Dunn Releases New Single 'Lemonade Eyes'

Nashville-born and Memphis-based singer, songwriter, and producer Dylan Dunn has released "Lemonade Eyes," the second single from his debut EP, Blue Like You out December 10. Punctuated by bold and breathy vocals, "Lemonade Eyes" has a message of acceptance underneath a momentous head-nodding bass line and anthemic guitar riffs that reflects a time of struggle in Dunn's life.

"It's about the feeling of not being alright. We all have those moments," Dunn admits. "I didn't want to write about what was going on, but rather how it felt. It really captures that sadness. When you get lemon in your eyes, it makes you cry lemonade."

The transparency of "Lemonade Eyes" mirrors the entirety of Blue Like You, an album that zooms in on the common bond shared by humans, connected by experiences of grief or unhappiness. Like his previous release, "Such A Freak," which rises, crests, and subsides in waves like emotions, "Lemonade Eyes" channels the raw energy and transparency of Dunn's feelings to propel his insightful storytelling and dexterity as an artist.

Produced by Adam Castilla of The Colourist, Blue Like You illuminates the nuances of Dunn's idiosyncratic and irresistible style, alternative vigor, and indie spirit. A collection of emotionally charged songs fueled by ghostly harmonies and chantable choruses, the 5-track EP is borne of Dunn's inspiration and wisdom which extends far beyond his young 18 years and reflects a perspective that most artists need a lifetime to achieve.

Listen to the new single here: