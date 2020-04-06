Duran Duran Guitarist John Taylor Reveals He Had COVID-19 But Has Recovered

Duran Duran's guitarist John Taylor has revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19, but has recovered.

"Perhaps I am a particularly robust 59 year old - I like to think I am - or was blessed with getting only a mild case of Covid 19," he writes in the Instagram post. "But after a week or so of what I would describe as a 'Turbo-charged Flu', I came out of it feeling okay."

He goes on to say that his decision to publicize his diagnosis came out of the desire to inspire others.

"I want to let you know that it isn't always a killer," he wrote. "And we can and will beat this thing."

Read his full post below:

View this post on Instagram DEAR FRIENDS OF MINE after giving some thought to this, I have decided to share with you that I tested positive with the Corona Virus almost three weeks ago. Perhaps I am a particularly robust 59 year old - I like to think I am - or was blessed with getting only a mild case of Covid 19 - but after a week or so of what I would describe as a 'Turbo-charged Flu', I came out of it feeling okay- although I must admit I didn't mind the quarantine as it gave me the chance to really recover. I am speaking out in answer to the enormous amount of fear being generated by the pandemic, some of it entirely justified, and my heart goes out to everyone who has had to deal with real loss and pain. But I want to let you know that it isn't always a killer, and we can and will beat this thing. Sending LOVE to all my Homies and Fans, in Italy ?? particularly, the UK ?? and the US ?? and everywhere in the world I have been lucky enough to visit on my travels with DURAN DURAN. Cannot wait to be back onstage again, sharing new music, love and joy. Stay safe, stay connected and get creative! Love John ? A post shared by Duran Duran (@duranduran) on Apr 5, 2020 at 4:26pm PDT

John Taylor is an English musician, singer, songwriter, producer, and actor, who is best known as the bass guitarist and founding member of the band Duran Duran.

Taylor played with Duran Duran from its founding in 1978 until 1997, when he left to pursue a solo recording and film career. He recorded a dozen solo releases (albums, EPs, and video projects) through his private record label B5 Records over the next four years, had a lead role in the movie Sugar Town, and made appearances in a half dozen other film projects. He rejoined Duran Duran for a reunion of the original five members of the group in 2001 and has remained with the group since. The current permanent members of Duran Duran are Simon Le Bon (singer), John Taylor (bass guitar), Nick Rhodes (synthesizer) and Roger Taylor (drums).

Taylor was also a member of two supergroups: The Power Station and Neurotic Outsiders.





