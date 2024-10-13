Duran Duran Cover Elo's 'Evil Woman' For Halloween From 'DANSE MACABRE- DE LUXE' Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Duran Duran have unveiled one of their new bonus tracks on their Danse Macabre - De Luxe album: a cover of ELO's classic 'Evil Woman' - out now on BMG/Tape Modern. It sees Duran Duran add their signature disco flair to ELO's original with the addition of energetic strings, synths, guitar from longtime Duran Duran guitarist, Dom Brown, and Simon Le Bon's unmistakable vocals. Listen HERE. Watch the official lyric video for 'Evil Woman' below.



Duran Duran have also announced a short North American east-coast run, set to begin on October 21, bringing the legendary, award-winning four-piece to Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Maryland and New Hampshire. For more information and tickets please visit: https://duranduran.com/tour/



On October 31, Duran Duran are set to summon all Halloween enthusiasts to celebrate All Hallows' Eve in style at the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York City. Now a highly anticipated annual tradition, this year's show will be captured in a multi-camera shoot this year for later release. In addition, Xerjoff, the leading brand in Italian luxury perfumery, has partnered with the band to become the official perfumer of DANSE MACABRE at Madison Square Garden.



Coming a year after the release of their celebrated album, DANSE MACABRE, the revamped Deluxe version is set for digital release on October 11, with the CD version confirmed for release on October 25 via Tape Modern under exclusive license to BMG. It features three new bonus tracks: 'Evil Woman', 'New Moon (Dark Phase),' featuring Andy Taylor, and a new instrumental titled 'Masque of the Pink Death'.



Just in time for Halloween, DANSE MACABRE - DE LUXE also features the original collection of 13 songs, including haunting covers of Billie Eilish's 'Bury A Friend', Talking Heads' 'Psycho Killer' featuring Victoria De Angelis, The Rolling Stones' 'Paint It Black,' and The Specials' 'Ghost Town,' plus new versions of Duran Duran classics from their own catalog. Guest artists include producer, guitarist, and composer Nile Rodgers, Victoria De Angelis of Måneskin , and former Duran Duran band members Andy Taylor and Warren Cuccurullo. Exquisitely packaged, the record features images adapted from a collection of authentic vintage séance photos that band member Nick Rhodes sourced at auction. Pre-order/save DANSE MACABRE - DE LUXE HERE.



The DANSE MACABRE - DE LUXE limited-edition vinyl box set includes 3 LPs comprising the original 13-track 2LP Danse Macabre release and a bonus LP featuring 7 new tracks, four of which are not available in any other format. The Halloween-inspired box includes a spirit board, metal planchette, bespoke tarot cards, 4 art prints, and a booklet. The box set will be available on DTC starting October 25, and will be available in US and Canadian retailers beginning December 6. Pre-order/save DANSE MACABRE - DE LUXE Box Set HERE.



Speaking on the new release, Nick Rhodes says: "When we released our Danse Macabre project last year it was born from a spontaneous decision to pull together a record which celebrated the madness and joy of Halloween. In doing so, we unlocked an unexpected box of curiosity and creativity, which led us to reimagine some of our older songs, record cover versions of some of our favourites, and write several new pieces.



This year, the inspiration was somehow still lingering, and I loved the idea of expanding the collection, because we could... Why not add some of the songs that we considered initially now that we had the luxury of a little more time? This thought resulted in another new song, a cover of the ELO classic, Evil Woman, and a remake of New Moon on Monday.



The Danse Macabre De Luxe vinyl box set also includes several additional tracks which make it even more special. This somehow feels like justice for vinyl collectors!"



The original version of Danse Macabre, Duran Duran's 16th studio album, is also available to listen or buy now HERE.

DANSE MACABRE - DE LUXE BOX SET TRACKLIST:

2LP (Original "Danse Macabre" album)

NIGHTBOAT

BLACK MOONLIGHT

LOVE VOUDOU

BURY A FRIEND

SUPERNATURE

DANSE MACABRE

SECRET OKTOBER 31ST

GHOST TOWN

PAINT IT BLACK

SUPER LONELY FREAK

SPELLBOUND

PSYCHO KILLER (feat. Victoria De Angelis)

CONFESSION IN THE AFTERLIFE

BONUS LP

A1.EVIL WOMAN*

A2. NEW MOON (DARK PHASE)*

A3. SPOOKY - [Brides of Duracula track]*

B1. THE VISITOR - [Instrumental]*

B2. INSTRUCTIONS FOR A SÉANCE - [Spoken word track from Nick Rhodes]*

B3. MASQUE OF THE PINK DEATH - [Instrumental]*

B4. DIALOGUES OF THE DEAD - [Instrumental]*

*NEW TRACK

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

10/21 - PPL Center - Allentown, PA

10/23 - Turning Stone Resort Casino - Verona, NY

10/25 - Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CT

10/26 - Borgata Event Center - Atlantic City, NJ

10/28 - CFG Bank Arena - Baltimore, MD

10/31 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY **HALLOWEEEN DANSE MACABRE PARTY**

11/02 - SNHU Arena - Manchester, NH

