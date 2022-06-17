Duncan Sheik Releases New Single 'Something Happening Here'

Duncan Sheik shares his new single "Something Happening Here" from his forthcoming album Claptrap coming later this summer. Pre-save the new album here.

Sheik is enjoying a flood of accolades following the resurgence of interest in his musical "Spring Awakening", as evidenced by a performance with the reunited cast on this week's Tony Awards broadcast and the acclaimed HBO Documentary Spring Awakening: Those You've Known. With the release of Claptrap, Sheik returns to the pop songcraft he's refined over the course of his eight previous albums.

"Something Happening Here" was the final song written and recorded for the album, which Sheik considers to be a summary statement of the project's theme of self discovery through forms of spiritual practice. Speaking about the song, Sheik said "our feelings of worry and anxiety arise less and less when there is no longer attachment to any specific outcome - more a curiosity about what life may bring.

"Everything that happens is just "life happening" and human beings are really just instruments through which the flow of life happens. .... bouncing these ideas around in my head did me a world of good and they were instrumental in helping me get to the other side of my own dark night of the soul."

The track features some beautiful organic elements with vintage electronic touches and adventurous harmonic ideas, but as Sheik states, "it's still pop music with some arty pretensions."

Last month Sheik released "Maybe," a song of love and gratitude. The piece was inspired by the unexpected freedom he found in the midst of the shutdown. After years of working at breakneck speed, for the first time Sheik was 'free' and experienced a restorative sense of calm in the midst of the storms of 2020 and '21.

In a short video shot recently, Duncan explains here how he came though the darkness, buoyed by his spirituality, and created this love song to reassure listeners.

Duncan Sheik launched his career as a singer/songwriter with a gift for literate pop songs on his 1996 self-titled debut album which featured his chart topping hit "Barely Breathing." That song racked up 55 consecutive weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned him a Grammy Award® nomination for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance.

In the years since, Sheik has been celebrated for his work in musical theater, including the groundbreaking success of Spring Awakening, which won eight Tony Awards and a Grammy and is also the subject of the just released HBO Documentary - 'Spring Awakening: Those You've Known.' Sheik has released eight full-length solo albums which have been praised by both critics and his discerning fans. Plans are underway for a tour this summer.

Listen to the new single here: