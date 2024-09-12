Dua Lipa Reveals 2025 Global Tour Dates for 'Radical Optimism Tour'

The Radical Optimism Tour will kick off this fall.
3x GRAMMY and 7x BRIT Award-winning global pop powerhouse Dua Lipa has announced a global 2025 run on her Radical Optimism Tour with over 40 new dates across Australia, New Zealand, North America, Europe, and the UK next year. Additionally, South America shows will be announced at a later date.
The tour announcement follows Dua’s highly anticipated debut on the Pyramid Stage as the Friday night headliner at the 2024 Glastonbury Festival earlier this summer. The BBC praised her performance, saying, “Dua hit every mark with the precision of someone who had been preparing for this moment for years.” Following her electric Glastonbury set, she immediately sold out two consecutive nights at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium set for June 2025. Dua has reached a new pinnacle in her career, with fan demand at an all-time high.
The Radical Optimism Tour will kick off this fall with previously announced shows in Asia, including stops in Singapore, Jakarta, Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur and more before wrapping up on Thursday, December 5 in Seoul, Korea at Gocheok Sky Dome. The 2025 dates begin Thursday, March 20 in Melbourne, Australia at Rod Laver Arena, and include performances in Sydney, Auckland, Madrid, Hamburg, Paris, Amsterdam, London, Dublin, Toronto, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and many more before concluding in Seattle on Thursday, October 16 at Climate Pledge Arena. Prior to the tour kickoff in Asia, Dua will headline Austin City Limits in Austin, TX on October 5 and October 12.
Fans can sign up now for the artist presale at dualipa.com. The general onsale begins Friday, September 20 at dualipa.com. Please see below for more information on tickets in North America.
American Express is providing access to Amex Presale Tickets™, available for Card Members to purchase before the general public beginning Wednesday, September 18 at 9am local time (while supplies last) - this is one of the many entertainment benefits American Express Card Members can access across the arts, theater, sports and music through Amex Experiences™. Terms apply.
The global tour supports Dua’s third studio album, Radical Optimism, which was released May 3, 2024 via Warner Records. The album went straight to No. 1 in 11 countries, including the UK where it became the biggest album debut from a UK artist in 2024 and garnered the highest week one sales from a UK female artist since 2021. In the US, the album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart and No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking Dua’s biggest sales week yet. It was named a Critic’s Pick by The New York Times, who hailed it as “an album of nonstop ear candy,” along with Variety, who declared it is “a joyous blast of pop savvy.” Additionally, The New Yorker praised, “the instrumentation is a gleaming and impenetrable expanse, and the main attraction is Lipa,” and Vogue raved it is “a summery, self-assured slice of pop brilliance…[and] catchy as hell.”
Tue Nov 5 – Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium
Wed Nov 6 – Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium
Sat Nov 9 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Indonesia Arena
Wed Nov 13 – Manila, Philippines – Philippine Arena
Sat Nov 16 – Tokyo, Japan – Saitama Super Arena
Sun Nov 17 – Tokyo, Japan – Saitama Super Arena
Wed Nov 20 – Taipei, Taiwan – Taoyuan Baseball Stadium
Sat Nov 23 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Axiata Arena
Sun Nov 24 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Axiata Arena
Wed Nov 27 – Bangkok, Thailand – Impact Arena
Wed Dec 4 – Seoul, South Korea – Gocheok Sky Dome
Thu Dec 5 – Seoul, South Korea – Gocheok Sky Dome
Thu Mar 20 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
Wed Mar 26 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
Wed Apr 2 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena
Sun May 11 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center
Mon May 12 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center
Thu May 15 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
Fri May 16 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
Mon May 19 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
Tue May 20 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
Fri May 23 – Paris, France – La Défense Arena
Tue May 27 – Prague, CR – O2 Arena
Wed May 28 – Prague, CR – O2 Arena
Sat May 31 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
Sun Jun 1 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
Tue Jun 3 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Wed Jun 4 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Sat Jun 7 – Milan, Italy – Hippodrome San Siro (Ippodromo SNAI)
Wed Jun 11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
Fri Jun 13 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
Fri Jun 20 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium - PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED
Sat Jun 21 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium - PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED
Tue Jun 24 – Liverpool, UK – Anfield Stadium
Fri Jun 27 – Dublin, Ireland – Aviva Stadium
Mon Sep 1 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Tue Sep 2 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Fri Sep 5 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sat Sep 6 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Tue Sep 9 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Wed Sep 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sat Sep 13 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sun Sep 14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Wed Sep 17 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Thu Sep 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Fri Sep 26 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Sat Sep 27 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Tue Sep 30 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Wed Oct 1 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Sat Oct 4 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Sun Oct 5 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Sat Oct 11 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Sun Oct 12 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Wed Oct 15 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Thu Oct 16 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Photo Credit: Tyrone Lebon
