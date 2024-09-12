Dua Lipa Reveals 2025 Global Tour Dates for 'Radical Optimism Tour'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



3x GRAMMY and 7x BRIT Award-winning global pop powerhouse Dua Lipa has announced a global 2025 run on her Radical Optimism Tour with over 40 new dates across Australia, New Zealand, North America, Europe, and the UK next year. Additionally, South America shows will be announced at a later date.

The tour announcement follows Dua’s highly anticipated debut on the Pyramid Stage as the Friday night headliner at the 2024 Glastonbury Festival earlier this summer. The BBC praised her performance, saying, “Dua hit every mark with the precision of someone who had been preparing for this moment for years.” Following her electric Glastonbury set, she immediately sold out two consecutive nights at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium set for June 2025. Dua has reached a new pinnacle in her career, with fan demand at an all-time high.

The Radical Optimism Tour will kick off this fall with previously announced shows in Asia, including stops in Singapore, Jakarta, Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur and more before wrapping up on Thursday, December 5 in Seoul, Korea at Gocheok Sky Dome. The 2025 dates begin Thursday, March 20 in Melbourne, Australia at Rod Laver Arena, and include performances in Sydney, Auckland, Madrid, Hamburg, Paris, Amsterdam, London, Dublin, Toronto, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and many more before concluding in Seattle on Thursday, October 16 at Climate Pledge Arena. Prior to the tour kickoff in Asia, Dua will headline Austin City Limits in Austin, TX on October 5 and October 12.

The global tour supports Dua’s third studio album, Radical Optimism, which was released May 3, 2024 via Warner Records. The album went straight to No. 1 in 11 countries, including the UK where it became the biggest album debut from a UK artist in 2024 and garnered the highest week one sales from a UK female artist since 2021. In the US, the album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart and No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking Dua’s biggest sales week yet. It was named a Critic’s Pick by The New York Times, who hailed it as “an album of nonstop ear candy,” along with Variety, who declared it is “a joyous blast of pop savvy.” Additionally, The New Yorker praised, “the instrumentation is a gleaming and impenetrable expanse, and the main attraction is Lipa,” and Vogue raved it is “a summery, self-assured slice of pop brilliance…[and] catchy as hell.”

Tue Nov 5 – Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium

Wed Nov 6 – Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium

Sat Nov 9 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Indonesia Arena

Wed Nov 13 – Manila, Philippines – Philippine Arena

Sat Nov 16 – Tokyo, Japan – Saitama Super Arena

Sun Nov 17 – Tokyo, Japan – Saitama Super Arena

Wed Nov 20 – Taipei, Taiwan – Taoyuan Baseball Stadium

Sat Nov 23 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Axiata Arena

Sun Nov 24 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Axiata Arena

Wed Nov 27 – Bangkok, Thailand – Impact Arena

Wed Dec 4 – Seoul, South Korea – Gocheok Sky Dome

Thu Dec 5 – Seoul, South Korea – Gocheok Sky Dome

DUA LIPA - RADICAL OPTIMISM TOUR 2025 DATES - JUST ADDED:

Thu Mar 20 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

Wed Mar 26 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

Wed Apr 2 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

Sun May 11 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

Mon May 12 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

Thu May 15 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

Fri May 16 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

Mon May 19 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

Tue May 20 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

Fri May 23 – Paris, France – La Défense Arena

Tue May 27 – Prague, CR – O2 Arena

Wed May 28 – Prague, CR – O2 Arena

Sat May 31 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Sun Jun 1 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Tue Jun 3 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Wed Jun 4 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Sat Jun 7 – Milan, Italy – Hippodrome San Siro (Ippodromo SNAI)

Wed Jun 11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Fri Jun 13 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Fri Jun 20 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium - PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED

Sat Jun 21 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium - PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED

Tue Jun 24 – Liverpool, UK – Anfield Stadium

Fri Jun 27 – Dublin, Ireland – Aviva Stadium

Mon Sep 1 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Tue Sep 2 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri Sep 5 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Sep 6 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Tue Sep 9 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Sep 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sat Sep 13 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sun Sep 14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Sep 17 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thu Sep 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Sep 26 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Sat Sep 27 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Tue Sep 30 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Wed Oct 1 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sat Oct 4 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Sun Oct 5 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Sat Oct 11 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sun Oct 12 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Wed Oct 15 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Thu Oct 16 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

