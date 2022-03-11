Dua Lipa & Megan Thee Stallion Release New Single 'Sweetest Pie'

Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion have released a new music video for their new collaboration, "Sweetest Pie." The new music video was directed by Dave Meyers.

Megan Thee Stallion was also a guest on Lipa's new podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service. Listen to the new episode below!

The duo discuss collaborating for the first time, as well as the importance of dismantling the misogyny still rampant in the music industry by supporting and making space for other women. Megan also speaks about using her platform to promote the protection of Black women.

Megan Thee Stallion is also set to join Dua Lipa on her current "Future Nostalgia Tour." The two will perform together on the dates below. Tickets can be found here.

Watch the new music video here:

Listen to the new podcast episode here:

Tour Dates

3/15 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena *#

3/17 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center *#

3/20 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center *#