Drummer Nate Smith Sets New Album ‘LIVE-ACTION’ and World Tour

Check out a new single, available now.
Nate Smith, drummer, producer, and composer, has announced his album LIVE-ACTION, due August 29, with the single "MAGIC DANCE (feat. Lionel Loueke, Michael League)." Along with the new music and forthcoming album, he has also announced a US + UK/EU tour, kicking off in September. Check out the new single below.
Of the forthcoming album LIVE-ACTION, Smith explains: “It was a way to activate all of these relationships that I've been building over the last five or six years since the pandemic, many of them through social media... I wanted to make a record that sounded like it was recorded on a cassette in my bedroom. I limited my options. I used analog gear. I used the same instruments throughout the album. I did two or three takes of each element, no copy and pastes or anything like that. All of the instruments on the album are played live, nothing is programmed or sequenced.”
Nate Smith has toured and recorded with stars like Brittany Howard, Childish Gambino, Jon Batiste, Norah Jones, and Michael Jackson. The forthcoming album features performances from horn players Josh Johnson and Marquis Hill; the rapper JSWISS; guitarists Charlie Hunter and Lionel Loueke; bassists Michael League, Ben Williams, and CARRTOONS; keyboardists DJ Harrison and Keifer; the group säje and vocalist Jermaine Holmes; and Lalah Hathaway, who sings a cover of “Automatic,” the 1984 hit for The Pointer Sisters.
9/20 – Lexington, KY – Equinox Jazz Festival
9/25 – Albuquerque, NM – The Outpost
9/26 – Boulder, CO – Chautauqua Auditorium
9/27 – Denver, CO – Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
9/29 – Los Angeles, CA – The Lodge Room
10/2 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios
10/3 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
10/4 – Oakland, CA – Yoshi's
10/5 – Oakland, CA – Yoshi's
10/8 – Boston, MA – City Winery BOS
10/10 – Washington, D.C. – The Hamilton Live
10/11 – Philadelphia, PA – Perelman Theater
10/12 – New York, NY – Sony Hall
10/14 – Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon
10/16 – Chicago, IL – The Promontory
10/17 – Evanston, IL – Evanston SPACE
10/18 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East
12/11 – Milwaukee, WI – Vivarium
12/12 – Iowa City, IA – Club Hancher
12/13 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
11/6 – Madrid, ES – Sala Villanos
11/8 – Prague (CZ) – Lucerna Music
11/9 – Brno (CZ) – Sono Center
11/11 – Amsterdam (NL) – Paradiso - Tolhuis
11/12 – Berlin (DE) – Gretchen
11/14 – Paris (F) – New Morning
11/16 – London (UK) – KOKO
Photo Credit: @ogata_photo
Videos