Drummer Nate Smith Sets New Album ‘LIVE-ACTION’ and World Tour

Nate Smith, drummer, producer, and composer, has announced his album LIVE-ACTION, due August 29, with the single "MAGIC DANCE (feat. Lionel Loueke, Michael League)." Along with the new music and forthcoming album, he has also announced a US + UK/EU tour, kicking off in September. Check out the new single below.

Of the forthcoming album LIVE-ACTION, Smith explains: “It was a way to activate all of these relationships that I've been building over the last five or six years since the pandemic, many of them through social media... I wanted to make a record that sounded like it was recorded on a cassette in my bedroom. I limited my options. I used analog gear. I used the same instruments throughout the album. I did two or three takes of each element, no copy and pastes or anything like that. All of the instruments on the album are played live, nothing is programmed or sequenced.”

Nate Smith has toured and recorded with stars like Brittany Howard, Childish Gambino, Jon Batiste, Norah Jones, and Michael Jackson. The forthcoming album features performances from horn players Josh Johnson and Marquis Hill; the rapper JSWISS; guitarists Charlie Hunter and Lionel Loueke; bassists Michael League, Ben Williams, and CARRTOONS; keyboardists DJ Harrison and Keifer; the group säje and vocalist Jermaine Holmes; and Lalah Hathaway, who sings a cover of “Automatic,” the 1984 hit for The Pointer Sisters.

TOUR DATES

North America

9/20 – Lexington, KY – Equinox Jazz Festival

9/25 – Albuquerque, NM – The Outpost

9/26 – Boulder, CO – Chautauqua Auditorium

9/27 – Denver, CO – Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

9/29 – Los Angeles, CA – The Lodge Room

10/2 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

10/3 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

10/4 – Oakland, CA – Yoshi's

10/5 – Oakland, CA – Yoshi's

10/8 – Boston, MA – City Winery BOS

10/10 – Washington, D.C. – The Hamilton Live

10/11 – Philadelphia, PA – Perelman Theater

10/12 – New York, NY – Sony Hall

10/14 – Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon

10/16 – Chicago, IL – The Promontory

10/17 – Evanston, IL – Evanston SPACE

10/18 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East

12/11 – Milwaukee, WI – Vivarium

12/12 – Iowa City, IA – Club Hancher

12/13 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

Europe

11/6 – Madrid, ES – Sala Villanos

11/8 – Prague (CZ) – Lucerna Music

11/9 – Brno (CZ) – Sono Center

11/11 – Amsterdam (NL) – Paradiso - Tolhuis

11/12 – Berlin (DE) – Gretchen

11/14 – Paris (F) – New Morning

11/16 – London (UK) – KOKO

Photo Credit: @ogata_photo