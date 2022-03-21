Drum & Lace Announce New Album 'Natura'

Drum & Lace, aka Sofia degli Alessandri-Hultquist, is a composer and performer hailing from Florence, Italy. On April 8, Drum & Lace will release her debut LP Natura via the ambient vinyl label Past Inside The Present. Pre-orders will be begin on March 25.

Natura was mixed by Paul Corley (Liminal/Sigur Ros) and mastered by Joshua Eustis (Telefon Tel Aviv). The record features the London Contemporary Orchestra (on Canary, Moss, Armatura, Plantae) and Italian drummer Valentina Magaletti (Nicolas Jaare/Lafawndah) on the closing track, "Plantae."

The LP was recorded at Sofia's home studio in Los Angeles, and the strings were recorded in London at Church Studios over the course of the Fall/Winter 2020/2021. Natura draws greatly from the juxtaposition of the natural vs artificial, exploring this concept through manipulated field recordings, voice, modular synth and string ensemble.

Sofia's music has been described as being genre-fluid, melding together sampled field recordings, lush layers of synths, chamber instruments and electronic beats. She draws inspiration from film music, music concrete and nature to create textural electronica, often juxtaposing unlikely sounds with one another.

Performances, which often include elements of spatial audio and multimedia include The Echo Society VI: Family (Los Angeles, CA), National Sawdust's Digital Discovery Festival 2020 (virtual), Quadraphonic Live at LA Central Library's Taper Auditorium with Suzanne Ciani (Los Angeles, CA), and Moogfest 2019 (Durham, NC)..

Drum & Lace's composition work includes music for film/tv, most notably on projects such as AppleTV+ Original Series Dickinson and Netflix Film Night Teeth as well as for dance, theater, and fashion.