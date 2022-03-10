Dropkick Murphys to Release Digital-Only Expanded Edition Of 'Turn Up That Dial'

Dropkick Murphys are set to release a digital-only expanded edition of their Turn Up That Dial album on March 18, with three bonus tracks including the band's poignant rendition of "We Shall Overcome."

Previously released B-sides, the cover songs "James Connolly" (by Larry Kirwan) and "The Bonny" (by Gerry Cinnamon), are also included in the expanded edition, which will be available in both stereo and 3-dimensional Dolby Atmos mixes.

"We Shall Overcome" will be released as a standalone single (available in Dolby Atmos and stereo) with accompanying music video on March 15. The song is woven vividly into American history - not only as the celebrated anthem of the American Civil Rights Movement of the late 1950s and 1960s, but also as a protest song in the earlier labor movement. Both the history and message of the song resonated with Dropkick Murphys, longtime champions of the downtrodden and the working class.

"I've always found this to be such a powerful protest song, as we all know from its importance in both the civil rights and labor movements, but what I love the most is its positivity. The message of hope is needed now more than ever," says Dropkick Murphys founder and co-lead vocalist Ken Casey. "Also, nobody has done a loud, ballsy rock version - so it just needed to happen!"

Dropkick Murphys' tenth studio album, Turn Up That Dial was originally released April 30, 2021 via DKM's own Born & Bred Records. Featuring tracks including "Smash Sh*t Up," "Mick Jones Nicked My Pudding" and "Good As Gold," Turn Up That Dial was DKM's fourth consecutive Billboard Top 10 album debut, joining 11 Short Stories Of Pain & Glory (2017), Signed and Sealed in Blood (2013), and Going Out In Style (2011).

Dropkick Murphys are currently on the road for their 2022 St. Patrick's Day Tour, with support acts The Bombpops and The Rumjacks on most dates, and Boston-based Jesse Ahern opening each show. The tour concludes with Dropkick Murphys' customary run of St. Patrick's Day week hometown shows in Boston - which this year includes three sold out shows at House Of Blues (March 17, 18 & 19) before concluding March 20 at Roadrunner (Boston's newest concert venue). Jim Lindberg of Pennywise is confirmed as a special guest for the March 20 show, performing in support of his recently released Ted Hutt-produced solo album Songs From the Elkhorn Trail.

As previously announced, Dropkick Murphys will be sharing their St. Patrick's Day (March 17) show with fans worldwide via the Dropkick Murphys St. Patrick's Day Free Live Stream From House Of Blues Boston, presented by Boston-area tech company Pega (a leading provider of low-code software). The festivities kick off on Thursday, March 17 at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT and will be simulcast worldwide here.

Dropkick Murphys are: Al Barr (lead vocals), Tim Brennan (guitars, accordion, mellotron, whistles, vocals), Ken Casey (lead vocals), Jeff DaRosa (banjo, bouzouki, mandolin, harmonica, acoustic guitars, vocals), Matt Kelly (drums, percussion, vocals), James Lynch (guitar, vocals), Kevin Rheault (touring bassist) and Lee Forshner (touring bagpipe player).