Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Announce Fall Headline Tour

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Announce Fall Headline Tour

News of the fall headline tour comes as we are still a month and a half out from the band’s new full-length studio album Strangers No More – due out June 7.

Apr. 25, 2023  

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors are thrilled to be announcing a fall 2023 US headline tour today! Following their summer run as direct support for Darius Rucker, the band will be hitting several major cities across the US including Minneapolis where they'll be playing the legendary First Avenue, Boston's Paradise Rock Club and Cain's in Tulsa, OK.

In addition, the band recently announced a big show in Holcomb's hometown of Memphis, TN at the Levitt Shell at Overton Park on July 8th as part of their Shell Yeah! Benefit Concert Series and interspersed between the tour dates are festival performances including Bonnaroo, Bourbon & Beyond, and Riverfront Revival.

News of the fall headline tour comes as we are still a month and a half out from the band's new full-length studio album Strangers No More - due out June 7th via Magnolia Music.

The album is the 9th for the Nashville based act featuring Holcomb and his longtime bandmates Nathan Dugger (guitar), Rich Brinsfield (bass), Will Sayles (drums), and Ian Miller (keys).

Holcomb opted to continue his spirit of collaboration started with 2019's critically acclaimed Dragons LP and chose to write with several trusted friends including Old Crow Medicine Show's Ketch Secor who helped craft "Gratitude" and "Dance With Everybody" (two of the early singles released), Natalie Hemby who co-wrote "Free (Not Afraid to Die)" (the album's closer), and Dave Barnes who contributed his talents to last month's rousing "All The Money In The World."

In addition to "Gratitude," "Dance With Everybody," and "All The Money In The World," fans can also now check out the joyful rallying cry of the album's lead single "Find Your People" and January's finger-picked folk song "Fly."

While listening to these songs you'll notice that the primary thread throughout Strangers No More is togetherness and connection. An early American Songwriter album review picked up on that while also capturing the spirit of the new LP writing, "The songs they share convey feelings and emotions that are essential to the human experience, making for a clear connection with anyone who's simply trying to pursue their path through life and hopes for the encouragement and affirmation needed to make it through. It's genuine and sincere, a kind of pathway to positivity that's often so lacking in these days of difficulty and divide."

Look for Strangers No More on June 7th where ever you listen to music and catch the band live this year with all confirmed tour dates below and HERE!

Confirmed Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Tour Dates Below:

June 3 in Wichita, KS at Wichita Riverfest - Downtown
June 18 in Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
June 22 in Washington, DC @ The Anthem^
June 24 in Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center^
July 8 in Memphis, TN at Levitt Shell at Overton Park
July 20 in Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place^
July 21 in Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion^
July 22 in Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre^
Aug. 3 in Niagara Falls, Ontario @ Fallsview Casino^
Aug. 4 in Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater^
Aug. 5 in Farmingville, NY @ Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill^
Aug. 10 in Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre^
Aug. 11 in Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion^
Aug. 12 in Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park^
Aug. 18 in Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre^
Aug. 19 in Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Harveys Outdoor Arena^
Aug. 23 in Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre^
Aug. 25 in San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park^
Sept. 9 in Chattanooga, TN @ Moon River Music Festival++
Sept. 13 in Birmingham, AL at Iron City
Sept. 14 in Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival
Sept. 15 in Cleveland, OH at House of Blues
Sept. 16 in Indianapolis, IN at The Vogue
Sept. 19 in Des Moines, IA at Wooly's
Sept. 21 in Minneapolis, MN at First Avenue
Sept. 22 in Madison, WI at Majestic Theatre
Sept. 24 in Kalamazoo, MI at Kalamazoo State Theatre
Sept. 29 in Boston, MA at Paradise Rock Club - Music Hall
Sept. 30 in Portsmouth, NH at the Music Hall
Oct. 1 in Burlington, VT at Higher Ground Ballroom
Oct. 4 in Ardmore, PA at Ardmore Music Hall
Oct. 5 in Richmond, VA at The National
Oct. 6 in Lexington, VA at Lime Kiln Theatre
Oct. 7 in Charleston, SC @ Riverfront Revival Festival
Oct. 14 in Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater^
Oct. 18 in Oxford, MS at The Lyric
Oct. 19 in Tulsa, OK at Cains
Oct. 20 in Forth Worth, TX at Tannahill's Music Hall
Oct. 21 in Waco, TX at the Hippodrome
^ denotes Darius Rucker Dates
++denotes Goodbye Road Appearance



Rodeo Boys Release New Single for Dog Leg Photo
Rodeo Boys Release New Single for 'Dog Leg'
Last month, Don Giovanni Records announced the upcoming album from Rodeo Boys titled Home Movies. Rodeo Boys' rural roots combine Southern twang and 90s grunge in true lonesome and ornery fashion. Rodeo Boys has released the album's newest single along with a 'must see' music video for 'Dog Leg.'
BELL WITCH Announce North American Tour Dates Photo
BELL WITCH Announce North American Tour Dates
Following the surprise release of their sprawling new album, Future’s Shadow Part 1: The Clandestine Gate, and the live premiere of the full 83 minute piece at Roadburn this past weekend, Bell Witch share extensive Summer tours across U.K. and Europe followed by North America in the Fall.
Billy Strings Confirms Fall Headline Tour Photo
Billy Strings Confirms Fall Headline Tour
Billy Strings will continue his extensive headline tour through this fall including newly confirmed shows at Portland’s Moda Center (two nights), Seattle’s WAMU Theater, Stanford’s Frost Amphitheater (two nights), Grand Rapids’ Van Andel Arena, Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center (two nights), and more.
Chromeo Unveil New Song Replacements Featuring La Roux Photo
Chromeo Unveil New Song 'Replacements' Featuring La Roux
“Replacements,” the new song from the one and only Funklordz Chromeo—the Canadian electrofunk duo of David “Dave 1” Macklovitch and Patrick “P-Thugg” Gemayel—is out now. “Replacements” is once again mixed by disco and house legend Morgan Geist (Metro Area, Storm Queen).

From This Author - Michael Major


Video: Paramount+ Drops KING CHARLES, THE BOY WHO WALKED ALONE TrailerVideo: Paramount+ Drops KING CHARLES, THE BOY WHO WALKED ALONE Trailer
April 25, 2023

The 90-minute documentary features exclusive interviews, never-before-seen photos, and letters with former girlfriends, schoolmates, royal watchers and staff, with many speaking for the first time, disclosing new details about the life of King Charles. Watch the video trailer now!
Interview: Carol Burnett at 90 - Looking Back on Broadway, THE CAROL BURNETT SHOW & MoreInterview: Carol Burnett at 90 - Looking Back on Broadway, THE CAROL BURNETT SHOW & More
April 25, 2023

We sat down with Carol Burnett to look back on all the laughs she has given us throughout the years, starting with her Broadway debut in Once Upon a Mattress in 1959. Burnett discusses her 'big break,' reveals why she likes doing television more than Broadway, and how Bernadette Peters was the first person she asked to be on The Carol Burnett Show.
WYE OAK Shares New Song 'Every Day Like the Last'WYE OAK Shares New Song 'Every Day Like the Last'
April 25, 2023

The nine songs on Every Day Like the Last came from a period where Wye Oak were in flux after a decade-plus of steadily releasing albums and touring. Sonically, the collection represents Wasner and Stack getting back to basics. Balancing the organic and the artificial, using electronics and programming to add new textures.
Photos: Bravo Shares REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Cast PortraitsPhotos: Bravo Shares REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Cast Portraits
April 25, 2023

Bravo has debuted the cast portrait photos for the seventeenth season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Tamra Judge makes her triumphant return to the franchise to shake things up joining veteran Housewives Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson. Jennifer Pedranti and Taylor Armstrong join.
Motionless in White Announce 'The Touring the End of the World Tour'Motionless in White Announce 'The Touring the End of the World Tour'
April 25, 2023

Expanding an already stacked slate in 2023, hard rock giants Motionless In White have shared details of their biggest North American headline run to date, “The Touring The End of the World Tour,” kicking off this fall. The upcoming trek includes support from special guests Knocked Loose, After The Burial, and Alpha Wolf
share