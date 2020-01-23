Drew & Ellie Holcomb Kick Off Tour Tomorrow

Drew & Ellie Holcomb kick off The You & Me Tour: An Evening with Drew & Ellie Holcomb tomorrow night at Dallas' Kessler Theatre. The tour, which already includes sell-outs in Dallas, Birmingham, and Evanston, IL with many others close behind, runs through the end of February and will feature music from both artists as well as their collaborative material.

Recorded at last year's Moon River Music Festival - which Drew Holcomb founded and continues to curate and host - Drew & Ellie Holcomb's Vault Session was released earlier this month with the help of American Songwriter. The Vault Sessions feature artists playing instruments from the Songbirds Foundation's incredible collection, and help to raise money for music education in under served communities in Tennessee. For more information, please visit https://songbirdsfoundation.org/

Listen to "You & Me" below.

The You and Me Tour: An Evening with Drew & Ellie Holcomb



January 24 @ Kessler Theater in Dallas, TX

January 25 @ Paramount Theatre in Austin, TX

February 12 @ Tivoli Theatre in Chattanooga, TN

February 13 @ The Classic Center in Athens, GA

February 14 @ WorkPlay Theatre in Birmingham, AL

February 15 @ Florida Theatre in Jacksonville, FL

February 18 @ Covenant Fine Arts Center in Grand Rapids, MI

February 19 @ Hamilton County Memorial Hall in Cincinnati, OH

February 20 @ The Birchmere in Alexandria, VA

February 21 @ The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC

February 22 @ Appalachian Theatre in Boone, NC

February 25 @ Carolina Theatre in Durham, NC

February 26 @ Lexington Center, Lexington Opera House in Lexington, KY

February 27 @ Auburn University - Jay & Suzie Gogue PAC in Auburn, AL

February 28 @ Bijou Theatre in Knoxville, TN

February 29 @ Evanston SPACE in Evanston, IL





