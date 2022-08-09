Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Drew Beskin & The Sunshine Announce Debut LP

The album is due out September 23.

Aug. 9, 2022  

Athens, Georgia's multi-talented songwriter and performer Drew Beskin has established his career with three solo albums under his belt. In the Fall of 2020, he enlisted the help of three friends for what was supposed to be a one-off studio session - and then everything clicked.

Thus, Drew Beskin & The Sunshine was born, with their name signifying a sunny break in the murky sadness of the pandemic and a tongue-in-cheek tribute to Beskin's favorite band, Oasis. Today, the band announces their debut LP Somewhere Sideways Same As You, due out September 23 on Beskin's own Super Canoe and guitarist Tommy Trautwein's WBAZ Records.

Alongside the announcement, the group shares the bright new indie-rock single, "Pear Plum Blues." "I started writing this one slowly over the holidays of 2020. I am not necessarily a big fan of the holiday season, and to me, it feels like an anti-holiday track but still hopeful in the celebration of those feelings," Beskin shares. "When I demoed it, the song had a Tom Petty 'Walls' feel, but as soon as I brought it to the band, Gideon & Tommy immediately wanted to rock it out and I was happy to oblige."

Across several months, the crew recorded in a fit of spontaneous creativity at Trautwein's home studio, We Bought a Zoo, compiling the 11-track record in a total of 11 days. The resulting project, Somewhere Sideways Same As You, is equal parts energetic indie-rock and bright, sunshiney pop.

"We went into the studio to try out a new tune with no plans of doing much else," Beskin shares. "It was my first time recording with my friends who would become The Sunshine. We tracked everything for the song in a day. The end result was so much fun and we just took it one song and day at a time until we realized we were making an album."

Listen to the new single here:

Live Dates

9/17: Athens, GA @ September Days Festival
10/28: Athens, GA @ Ciné
11/4: Atlanta, GA @ American Spirit Whiskey
1/14: Atlanta, GA @ Smith's Olde Bar




