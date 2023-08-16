Dove Armitage Shares Lead Single 'Brittle' From New EP 'Concernles'

Her new EP, Concernless, will be out November 3rd.

By: Aug. 16, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available F Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available From Sony Masterworks
Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More Photo 2 Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More
DPR IAN Reveals EP 'Dear Insanity' & Shares 'Peanut Butter & Tears' Single Photo 3 DPR IAN Reveals EP 'Dear Insanity' & Shares 'Peanut Butter & Tears'
Interview: CIX Reflect on Their Latest EP, Memorable Moments With Fans, and Being a Part o Photo 4 Interview: CIX Reflect on Their Latest EP, Memorable Moments With Fans, and Being a Part of the 4th Generation of K-Pop!

Dove Armitage Shares Lead Single 'Brittle' From New EP 'Concernles'

Dove Armitage, the alias of the Los Angeles-based songwriter Quincy Larson, has a message for you… befriend your demons. 

Today, she announces her new EP, Concernless, out November 3rd via KRO Records. Being a multi-disciplinary artist, Dove has played bass in Yungblud, and in Death Valley Girls and she also played synth on “Perfectly Not Close To Me” by WILLOW feat. Yves Tumor.

Concernless features co-productions by icons Liam Hall (grandma) and Chris Greatti, and it’s announcement comes alongside a music video for the EP’s lead single, the stadium-ready  “Brittle.” The song initially invites listeners in with Dove’s ethereal yet haunting vocals before it explodes into madness with the introduction of its glitchy and raucous chorus. 

On the single, Dove shares, “‘Brittle’ was the first track created for this collection of songs with my dear friend Liam Hall (Grandma). The song is about longing for someone, or something, that is equally as good for you as it is bad for you. It speaks to the contradictions and juxtapositions of these things and explores how so many feelings or things are not always mutually exclusive and can occupy the same space.

‘Brittle’ ended up shaping and inspiring the entire collection of songs and the attitude of how myself, Liam, and Chris Greatti went into the following sessions creating the EP; have fun with it and make something honest.” 

Watch the video, directed by Lazy Eye here:

Photo Credit: Sarah Pardini 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Allah-Las Drop Their Newest Single Sky Club Photo
Allah-Las Drop Their Newest Single 'Sky Club'

Instead of bringing finished songs to the studio, they entered the picturesque Panoramic House recording in Stinson Beach with sketches, ideas, and riffs. Working with co-producer Jeremy Harris (White Fence, Devendra Banhart, Ty Segall) they shaped and crafted the new songs in real time over three sessions.

2
Corey Taylor Unleashes Third New Song Talk Sick Off Upcoming Solo Studio Album CMF2 Photo
Corey Taylor Unleashes Third New Song 'Talk Sick' Off Upcoming Solo Studio Album 'CMF2'

Corey Taylor (Slipknot, Stone Sour) releases “Talk Sick.' CMF2, Taylor’s first album for BMG and the first on his own label imprint, Decibel Cooper Recordings, was produced by Jay Ruston (Anthrax, Steel Panther, Amon Amarth), who also produced Stone Sour’s 2017 Hydrograd as well as CMFT. 

3
Chappell Roan Releases HOT TO GO! From Next Album Photo
Chappell Roan Releases 'HOT TO GO!' From Next Album

Her synth-pop smash breakthrough, 2020’s “Pink Pony Club”, set the tone for Chappell’s evolution into her own version of pop stardom: a small town rhinestone cowgirl delivering euphoric, heartfelt bangers, and a queer icon for a generation. The album was co-written and produced by Daniel Nigro (Olivia Rodrigo, Sour, Guts).

4
Alex Hamburger Releases New Video Ladybug From New Album Photo
Alex Hamburger Releases New Video 'Ladybug' From New Album

Washington DC-based flutist, vocalist, and composer Alex Hamburger has recently shared the official music video for 'Ladybug,' the first track from her latest album, 'What If?'

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Jax Taylor, OMAROSA & More Join HOUSE OF VILLAINS on E!Jax Taylor, OMAROSA & More Join HOUSE OF VILLAINS on E!
Kings Theatre Partners With Cup Zero To Reduce Single-Use Cup Waste in New York CityKings Theatre Partners With Cup Zero To Reduce Single-Use Cup Waste in New York City
Deftones Announce the Fourth Annual 'Dia de Los Deftones'Deftones Announce the Fourth Annual 'Dia de Los Deftones'
NOLAN Returns With 4-Track EP 'better .'NOLAN Returns With 4-Track EP 'better .'

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul Video
Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul
How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True Video
How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Video
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HADESTOWN
THE BOOK OF MORMON