Don Toliver Announces New Album 'Life of a Don'

Don Toliver has announced that his sophomore album "Life of a Don" is set for an October 8th release date. Watch the album trailer below, featuring unreleased track "Xscape."

With his "Life of a Don" headline tour sold out in most cities, Toliver continues his voyage across North America on Wednesday in Detroit, MI.

He recently tapped GRAMMY® Award-winning singer Kali Uchis for "Drugs N Hella Melodies." Shot in Medellìn, Colombia, the Nabil Elderkin-directed companion visual transmits another head-nodding hook over immersive psychedelic production from LosHendrix [Kehlani, SZA], DJ Dahi [Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino], and Dylan Wiggins. It forges on the dynamic story-line from the initial cinematic Nabil Elderkin directed visual for "What You Need." Distinguished by Apple Music as an Up Next artist and named Rookie of the Year by Spotify's Rap Caviar, Don Toliver is just getting started.

Life of a Don Tour Dates:

Wed Sep 29 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore Detroit

Thu Sep 30 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

Sat Oct 02 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

Sun Oct 03 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theatre

Mon Oct 04 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

Wed Oct 06 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome at Oakdale Theatre

Thu Oct 07 - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore Philadelphia

Sun Oct 10 - Washington, DC - Echostage

Tue Oct 12 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

Wed Oct 13 - Charlotte, NC - Fillmore Charlotte

Fri Oct 15 - Miami, FL - The Oasis

Sun Oct 17 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy

Wed Oct 20 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

Fri Oct 22 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

Sun Oct 24 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Mon Oct 25 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

Sat Oct 30 - Los Angeles, CA - Palladium

Fri Nov 5 - Houston, TX - Astroworld

Sun Nov 14 - Las Vegas, NV - Day N Vegas

Sun Dec 12 - Los Angeles, CA - Rolling Loud

Watch the music video here: