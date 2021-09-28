Don Toliver Announces New Album 'Life of a Don'
Life of a Don will be released October 8.
Don Toliver has announced that his sophomore album "Life of a Don" is set for an October 8th release date. Watch the album trailer below, featuring unreleased track "Xscape."
With his "Life of a Don" headline tour sold out in most cities, Toliver continues his voyage across North America on Wednesday in Detroit, MI.
He recently tapped GRAMMY® Award-winning singer Kali Uchis for "Drugs N Hella Melodies." Shot in Medellìn, Colombia, the Nabil Elderkin-directed companion visual transmits another head-nodding hook over immersive psychedelic production from LosHendrix [Kehlani, SZA], DJ Dahi [Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino], and Dylan Wiggins. It forges on the dynamic story-line from the initial cinematic Nabil Elderkin directed visual for "What You Need." Distinguished by Apple Music as an Up Next artist and named Rookie of the Year by Spotify's Rap Caviar, Don Toliver is just getting started.
Life of a Don Tour Dates:
Wed Sep 29 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore Detroit
Thu Sep 30 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
Sat Oct 02 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17
Sun Oct 03 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theatre
Mon Oct 04 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
Wed Oct 06 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome at Oakdale Theatre
Thu Oct 07 - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore Philadelphia
Sun Oct 10 - Washington, DC - Echostage
Tue Oct 12 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
Wed Oct 13 - Charlotte, NC - Fillmore Charlotte
Fri Oct 15 - Miami, FL - The Oasis
Sun Oct 17 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy
Wed Oct 20 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
Fri Oct 22 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory
Sun Oct 24 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
Mon Oct 25 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
Sat Oct 30 - Los Angeles, CA - Palladium
Fri Nov 5 - Houston, TX - Astroworld
Sun Nov 14 - Las Vegas, NV - Day N Vegas
Sun Dec 12 - Los Angeles, CA - Rolling Loud
Watch the music video here: