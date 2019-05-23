Don Broco Unveils Brand New Video For Latest Single HALF MAN HALF GOD

Don Broco have shared the video for their latest single, 'Half Man Half God', ahead of their run of UK festival dates this summer.



Featuring footage from their phenomenal show at Wembley Arena earlier this year, the video sees the band's infamous cowboy captured in a darkly lit, ominous room before he launches into the crowd, laughing maniacally amid euphoric chaos.



The video comes fresh off the back of their recent US tour with Dance Gavin Dance, which saw them play a huge string of dates across North America throughout March, April and May. Now the band have announced their first ever U.S headline tour and sees them returning in September for string of 24 dates.



Lead singer Rob Damiani says, "We're very excited to be heading out on our first ever headline tour of the USA! The last couple of years we've been lucky enough to be a part of some of the favourite tours of our lives, and now it's feeling right to get out and play some full headline sets with load more tunes from all our albums! We're very grateful to all our US & Canadian fans who've been waiting for these shows for a while, they're gonna be nuts!"

Check out the video here:



Earlier in the year, the band headed out on an extensive European run, including a number of UK arena shows which saw them sell out two dates in Manchester and play to a packed-out Wembley Arena in support of their critically acclaimed, Top 5 album Technology, released last year.



This summer, Don Broco return to the UK for a number of festival appearances and will be playing at Community Festival, Kendal Calling, Y Not Festival and Truck Festival.

UK LIVE DATES 2019

30/06 - London, Community Festival

25/06-28/06 - Penrith, Kendal Calling

25/06-28/06 - Matlock, Y Not Festival

26/06-28/06 - Steventon, Truck Festival



Tickets are available here - https://www.donbroco.com/





