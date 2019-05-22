Doll Skin Share New Single EMPTY HOUSE, New Album Out 6/28
Doll Skin have shared the latest single off their upcoming album, Love Is Dead And We Killed Her, out June 28, 2019 via Hopeless Records. Fans can watch the visual video for "Empty House" here!
Doll Skin announced their signing to Hopeless Records last month, and shared the music video for "Mark My Words", the first single off Love Is Dead And We Killed Her.
The album, which was recorded with Mike Green and Will McCoy, is available for pre-order now at smarturl.it/lidawkh. When fans pre-order digitally via iTunes they will receive "Mark My Words" and "Empty House" as instant grat tracks.
Doll Skin is a powerful breath of fresh air. The band is composed of four, incredibly talented, badass, multi-colored hair females all under the age of twenty-two. Meghan, Nicole, Sydney and Alex are working towards GIRL DOMINATION.
Speaking on the new album, Doll Skin explain, "This album was written about traumatic or extraordinary events that have impacted us as humans and wanted to share those emotions with people who can relate. We want to be vocal for those who may feel like they don't have a voice. Lots of these songs tackled issues that upset us and we want to put out a message that we feel matters and to have a point behind all of our songs."
Doll Skin is confirmed to tour this Spring with New Found Glory, Real Friends and The Early November. They will tour the UK this summer with Trash Boat. A full list of upcoming dates are below. Tickets are available here: www.dollskinband.com
Upcoming U.S. Tour Dates
05/30 - Charleston, SC @ The Music Farm
05/31 - Atlanta, GA @ Heaven at The Masquerade
06/02 - Franklin, TN @ Liberty Hall at The Factory*
06/04 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
06/05 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
06/06 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
06/07 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
06/08 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
06/09 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues
06/11 - New York, NY @ Playstation Theater
06/12 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
06/14 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
06/15 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall**
06/16 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall
06/18 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
06/19 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
06/21 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
06/22 - Milwaukee, WI @- The Rave
06/23 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
06/25 - Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater
06/26 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
06/27 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center
06/29 - Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre
06/30 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
07/02 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater
07/03 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
07/05 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
07/06 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
07/08 - Dallas, TX @- Gas Monkey Live!
07/09 - Austin, TX @ Emo's Austin
07/10 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues
07/11 - New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
07/13 - Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues
07/14 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
* BreakFEST
** No The Early November
Doll Skin formed in 2013 in Phoenix, AZ. They have performed on the Vans Warped Tour and have toured with the likes of The Dead Kennedy's, Creeper, Flogging Molly, Lacey Sturm and more.