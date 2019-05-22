Doll Skin Share New Single EMPTY HOUSE, New Album Out 6/28

Doll Skin have shared the latest single off their upcoming album, Love Is Dead And We Killed Her, out June 28, 2019 via Hopeless Records. Fans can watch the visual video for "Empty House" here!

Doll Skin announced their signing to Hopeless Records last month, and shared the music video for "Mark My Words", the first single off Love Is Dead And We Killed Her.

The album, which was recorded with Mike Green and Will McCoy, is available for pre-order now at smarturl.it/lidawkh. When fans pre-order digitally via iTunes they will receive "Mark My Words" and "Empty House" as instant grat tracks.

Doll Skin is a powerful breath of fresh air. The band is composed of four, incredibly talented, badass, multi-colored hair females all under the age of twenty-two. Meghan, Nicole, Sydney and Alex are working towards GIRL DOMINATION.

Speaking on the new album, Doll Skin explain, "This album was written about traumatic or extraordinary events that have impacted us as humans and wanted to share those emotions with people who can relate. We want to be vocal for those who may feel like they don't have a voice. Lots of these songs tackled issues that upset us and we want to put out a message that we feel matters and to have a point behind all of our songs."

Doll Skin is confirmed to tour this Spring with New Found Glory, Real Friends and The Early November. They will tour the UK this summer with Trash Boat. A full list of upcoming dates are below. Tickets are available here: www.dollskinband.com

Upcoming U.S. Tour Dates

05/30 - Charleston, SC @ The Music Farm

05/31 - Atlanta, GA @ Heaven at The Masquerade

06/02 - Franklin, TN @ Liberty Hall at The Factory*

06/04 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

06/05 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

06/06 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

06/07 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

06/08 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

06/09 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

06/11 - New York, NY @ Playstation Theater

06/12 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

06/14 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

06/15 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall**

06/16 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall

06/18 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

06/19 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

06/21 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

06/22 - Milwaukee, WI @- The Rave

06/23 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

06/25 - Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

06/26 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

06/27 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center

06/29 - Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

06/30 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

07/02 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater

07/03 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

07/05 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

07/06 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

07/08 - Dallas, TX @- Gas Monkey Live!

07/09 - Austin, TX @ Emo's Austin

07/10 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

07/11 - New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

07/13 - Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues

07/14 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

* BreakFEST

** No The Early November

Doll Skin formed in 2013 in Phoenix, AZ. They have performed on the Vans Warped Tour and have toured with the likes of The Dead Kennedy's, Creeper, Flogging Molly, Lacey Sturm and more.





