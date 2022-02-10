Disney Announces 'Music from Holly Hobbie (Songs from Season 3)' EP

Today, Warner Music Group's Arts Music Division has announced Music from Holly Hobbie (Songs from Season 3) will be released on March 10, 2022. Pre-save the new EP here.

This 5-track EP features songs performed by Holly Hobbie herself (Ruby Jay) from the latest season of Holly Hobbie, including the song "Wouldn't You Rather" which is available to stream and purchase today on all platforms. Now in its third season, the series is airing Thursdays on Disney Channel, and new songs from the episodes will be released each Thursday leading up to the full EP release.

What started at an open-mic night at Grandma Hobbie's café has grown into a budding music career for Holly Hobbie. Whether she's organizing a fundraiser or simply playing for her friends, Holly uses music to help and engage with her community, and she's finding success at it, too. In this latest season of Holly Hobbie, Holly is maturing both as a teenager and a songwriter. Her songwriting reflects intensely personal obstacles of growing up, making for more sophisticated heart-felt songs. She is finding her voice as an artist while exploring the highs and lows of friendship, social media, family struggles - as well as handling the excitement of growing fame and a career as an artist.

Holly is an intelligent and independent girl who prefers vintage dresses and combat boots to capes and crowns, armed only with her trusty guitar. Still, you could call her a hero. She's not afraid to fight for causes she believes in, even if it ruffles feathers, and through her music, her most powerful tool of self expression, she does just that. She's a dreamer and a doer who plans on saving the world someday but is happy to start with her small town.

Fifty-one years after her debut, Holly Hobbie is back - eager to make new friends, as well as rekindle fond memories with old acquaintances. Holly Hobbie, produced by showrunner Sarah Glinski, updates Holly as an aspirational, modern-day 13-year-old singer/songwriter. This classic character returns to share her values of optimism, the simple joys of childhood, heartwarming friendship, and a belief in the enduring value of love and kindness through her original songs.

Listen to the new single here: