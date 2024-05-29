Disclosure Unveils New Single, 'She's Gone, Dance On'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Disclosure are back with their hugely anticipated new single “She’s Gone, Dance On” out now. Already whipping up a frenzy in clubs and parties all over the world with DJ support from the likes of Todd Edwards, Joy Anonymous, salute, DJ Seinfeld, Peggy Gou, Sammy Virji and Dom Dolla on hand to spread the good word, support for the new track has led to a swathe of fervent viral attention from fans who have been relentlessly sharing online and eagerly awaiting its official release.

The track premiered earlier today as the “Hottest Record” on “BBC Radio 1’s “New Music Show with Jack Saunders,” and went viral last month when Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and Ice Spice were captured dancing to it during Dom Dolla’s Coachella set.

A timely injection of new music ahead of Disclosure’s busy summer as brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence return to the live circuit, in the coming months the duo will showcase an all-new live show- replete with live instrumentation and a bigger, bolder audio-visual experience- for a solid run of headline slots across global festivals this summer. The first is Primavera this Friday, Parklife and Glastonbury next month (their second time headlining The Other Stage), followed by HARD Summer in LA, CRSSD in San Diego and Portola in San Francisco. See below for tour dates or view here.

“She’s Gone, Dance On” samples orchestral legend Ennio Morricone’s “Dance On” from the film Così Come Se. It has been teased across recent months, originally getting its first play from Guy at Disclosure’s LA pop show in October. These packed-out underplay events led to the birth of Friends & Family - a new club series curated by Guy. A joyful space where Guy visits the world’s intimate venues to throw a party with, you guessed it, friends (the DJs) and family (the fans). Each unexpected lineup consists of exciting B2Bs, including Cajmere (Green Velvet), HAAi, Chloé Caillet, salute, Sammy Virji, DJ Tennis, TSHA, Duskus and many more. This series has given Disclosure fans - old and new - the chance to fully immerse themselves in their world; a very different but equally rewarding experience from their epic, full-blown live shows.

Disclosure began releasing music in 2010 with their debut album Settle arriving in 2013 to huge critical acclaim - a lead single of which, “Latch” featuring Sam Smith, has recently surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify alone. They have released three further studio albums, Caracal (2015), ENERGY (2020) and Alchemy (2023). Disclosure have been nominated for 8 Grammy’s, 4 BRIT Awards and an Ivor Novello, amongst many other accolades. They have headlined arenas and festival bills all over the world across their 14- year career from a sold-out Madison Square Garden, to headline slots on Glastonbury’s Other Stage, Reading & Leeds, Parklife, and All Points East, to large scale sets at Coachella and Bonnaroo.

And so we continue…we Dance On.

Disclosure – Tour Dates

5/25 Paris, France Cercle Festival

5/31 Barcelona, Spain Primavera Sound

6/7-9 Hilvarenbeek, The Netherlands Best Kept Secret

6/8-9 Manchester, UK Parklife Festival

6/26-30 Pilton, UK Glastonbury Festival

8/3 Los Angeles, CA HARD Summer

9/28 San Diego, CA CRSSD Festival

9/29 San Francisco, CA Portola Festival

About Disclosure:

Disclosure released their debut single, “Offline Dexterity,” in 2010, when brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence were still teenagers. Released in 2013, their debut album Settle included the breakthrough hit “Latch” ft. Sam Smith, which has now attained over one billion streams on Spotify alone. Settle and their 2015 sophomore album, Caracal, each debuted at No. 1 on the UK Official Albums chart, the UK Official Dance Albums chart and Billboard’s Top Dance/Electronic Albums tally. 2020’s ENERGY was Disclosure’s third album to earn a GRAMMY® nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Album while the single “My High” ft. Aminé and slowthai was nominated for Best Dance Recording. Alchemy followed in 2023. Debuting at No. 1 on the UK Official Dance Albums chart, it contained the GRAMMY-nominated single “Higher Than Ever Before.” Disclosure has been nominated for 8 GRAMMY® Awards, 4 BRIT Awards, and an Ivor Novello Award amongst many other accolades. The duo has amassed over 11 billion combined global streams, sold over seven million albums, and collaborated with the likes of Sam Smith, Lorde, and The Weeknd. They have played major global shows, from a sold-out Madison Square Garden, to headline slots on Glastonbury’s Other Stage, Reading & Leeds, Parklife, and All Points East, to large scale sets at Coachella and Bonnaroo. After signing to Disorder in partnership with Capitol Music Group in 2024, Disclosure released their new single, “She’s Gone, Dance On.”

Photo credit: SULLY

Comments