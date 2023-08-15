Dirty Honey Announces 'Can't Find The Brakes' North American Tour

Just before the Fall headline tour kick-off, Dirty Honey will play a handful of major U.S. rock festivals and Guns N’ Roses support dates.

Having sold out two consecutive, first-time headline tours of the U.K. and Europe earlier this year, today, Dirty Honey, one of rock’s hottest young bands, announces their biggest North American headline tour to date.

In support of the band’s upcoming album, Can’t Find The Brakes (due this fall), the tour will kick off October 18 at San Francisco's Regency Ballroom, and the band will perform coast-to-coast, including shows in Canada. The complete itinerary, as well as all special presale and public ticketing information, are below.** 

On this tour, vocalist Marc LaBelle, guitarist John Notto, and bassist Justin Smolian will introduce North America to Dirty Honey’s new drummer, Jaydon Bean, a long-time friend of the band's who came on board this past January, just before the band's first massive ’23 UK/European headline tour launched.

In its review of Dirty Honey’s Manchester tour stop in January, the UK’s Rock at Night wrote, “It’s difficult to believe that drummer Jaydon Bean appeared live with the band for the first time only a few days earlier. His high-quality playing and jovial on-stage persona blends well with his bandmates.”

Just before the Fall headline tour kick-off, Dirty Honey will play a handful of major U.S. rock festivals and Guns N’ Roses support dates. All confirmed dates are below:

Dirty Honey Tour Dates '23

August 

27 Rolling Hills Casino, Corning, CA (support for Bush)

29 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC (support for Guns N’ Roses) 

September 

1 Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs, NY (support for Guns N’ Roses) 

6 Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY (support for Guns N’ Roses) 

16 MMRBBQ, Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, Camden, NJ 

20 Mississippi Coast Coliseum, Biloxi, MI (support for Guns N’ Roses) 

“Can’t Find The Brakes” Headline Tour '23

With special guest Austin Meade, one of the most exciting and unique artists coming out of the Texas scene confirmed as support, dates for Dirty Honey’s “Can’t Find The Brakes North American Headline Tour” are as follows:

October 

18 The Regency Ballroom, San Francisco, CA 

19 Ace of Spaces, Sacramento, CA 

21 The Observatory North Park, San Diego, CA 

22 The Nile Theater, Mesa, AZ 

24 The Studio at the Factory, Dallas, TX 

25 RISE Rooftop, Houston, TX 

27 The Beacham, Orlando, FL 

28 Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, Ponte Vedra, FL

29 The RITZ Ybor, Tampa, FL 

31 Buckhead Theatre, Atlanta, GA 

November 

 1 The Underground, Charlotte, NC 

 3 Rams Head Live!, Baltimore, MD 

 4 HMAC, Harrisburg, PA 

 5 Asbury Lanes, Asbury Park, NJ 

 7 Théâtre Beanfield, Montreal, QC CANADA 

 8 Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, ONT CANADA 

10 The Vogue, Indianapolis, IN 

12 Bogart's, Cincinnati, OH 

13 Concord Music Hall, Chicago, IL 

15 Liberty Hall, Lawrence, KS 

16 Summit, Denver, CO 

17 The Depot, Salt Lake City, UT 

19 The Sand Dollar Downtown, Las Vegas, NV 

20 The Belasco, Los Angeles, CA 

24 Knitting Factory, Spokane, WA 

25 Roseland Theater, Portland, OR 

26 The Showbox, Seattle, WA 

28 Knitting Factory, Boise, ID 

December 

 1 Bourbon Theatre, Lincoln, NE 

 2 Uptown Theater, Minneapolis, MN 

 4 The Rave II, Milwaukee, WI 

 5 The Castle Theatre, Bloomington, IL 

 7 Saint Andrew’s Hall, Detroit, MI 

 8 Elevation, Grand Rapids, MI 

 9 House of Blues, Cleveland, OH 

11 The Bluestone, Columbus, OH 

13 Brooklyn Bowl, Nashville, TN 

14 Mercury Ballroom, Louisville, KY 

15 The Hawthorn, St. Louis, MO 

﻿Photo Credit: Katarina Benzova


